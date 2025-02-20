Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith drops 1-word reaction to Team USA hanging No. 13 jersey in locker room ahead of 4 Nations Final

Before their championship game against Canada on Friday, Team USA hung Johnny Gaudreau’s No. 13 jersey in the locker room. Gaudreau, who passed away in August last year, has been honored throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. Since Monday, his jersey has been displayed in the locker room during team practices and games.

Ad

On Wednesday, Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith shared a post from Sportnet’s Instagram account featuring Johnny’s No. 13 in the Team USA locker room. In the caption, she wrote:

“Forever 🤍”

via Instagram/ @meredithgaudreau_/

On Thursday, Brady Tkachuk received Johnny’s jersey No. 13 after scoring two goals in their 6-1 win against Finland. Team USA will face Team Canada in the 4 Nations Faceoff championship game at Bell Centre on Thursday.

Ad

Trending

Meredith Gaudreau pens emotional message in memory of Johnny Gaudreau

Later on Wednesday, Meredith Gaudreau posted another Instagram story of a screenshot featuring Johnny Gaudreau’s No. 13 USA jersey hanging in the team’s locker room. The image, originally shared by the NHLPA, showed the jersey alongside a USA Hockey logo and a nameplate honoring him.

The caption of NHLPA’s story read:

Ad

“Everything for Johnny❤️”

Meredith added a heartfelt message expressing pride and admiration, saying she was amazed by his impact and always knew how special he was. She also called herself the luckiest girl in the world.

“These little captions ❤️,” she wrote. “U deserve it all Reggie. So proud of you. Ur impact amazes me every single day, but it does not surprise me. I always knew how perfect you were. Luckiest girl in the world 🤍”

Ad

via Instagram/ @meredithgaudreau_/

Previously, ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, Johnny Gaudreau’s father Guy Gaudreau was invited to join Team USA for practice at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Originally planning to leave Montreal the day before, Guy was encouraged to stay and be part of the team photo.

Ad

“I called my wife, I said, ‘This is crazy. They wanted me in the team picture,'” Guy said (per NHL.com). “I was just honored that my son was that good that they respected him enough to say, put his dad in the picture.”

Guy Gaudreau mentioned that he felt honored that the players still look up to Johnny and respect him as a player. He also expressed that the tribute meant a lot to his family, especially his wife Jane and their daughters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles