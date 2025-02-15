Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith reacts to Team USA's touching gesture of handing No. 13 jersey to player of the game

Team USA paid tribute to the late Johnny Gaudreau during their 6-1 win over Finland at the 4 Nations Faceoff. After the game, team captain Auston Matthews awarded Gaudreau's #13 jersey to Brady Tkachuk, who was named player of the game after scoring two goals.

Johnny's wife, Meredith Gaudreau, reacted to the gesture on social media on Friday. She shared a video of Matthews handing Johnny’s jersey to Tkachuk on her Instagram story with the caption:

"John's got the best friends and teammates too."

Meredith Gaudreau Instagrram story - Credit: @meredithgaudreau Insta

Johnny Gaudreau was a member of USA Hockey throughout his career. He won gold with the U.S. at the 2013 World Juniors and made four appearances at the IIHF World Championship.

"We decided to hand it out for the player of the game in his honor,"J.T. Miller said."He is with us every step of the way, the whole family is, and we just want to keep it as special as we can, especially keeping the Gaudreau family close to us.”

Gaudreau last played for the U.S. at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, where he led Team North America in scoring. He and his brother Matthew tragically died in August after being struck by a vehicle while riding their bikes in New Jersey.

Team USA reacts to handing out Johnny Gaudreau's jersey

Team USA has made it clear they’re playing this tournament to honor the late Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew.

Defenseman Zach Werenski, who was Gaudreau's teammate on the Blue Jackets, said receiving Gaudreau's jersey is an incredible honor.

“A lot of guys in here knew John, knew John very well and still know his family. He's with us. Him and his brother are with us and we're going to play hard for them the whole tournament." Werenski said (per NHL.com).

Forward Jack Eichel pointed out that this is a great way to honor Gaudreau.

"Johnny means a lot not only to USA Hockey but to the guys in this room… I know him and Matthew are up there watching down on us, looking over us." Eichel said.

Defenseman Brock Faber, who never met Gaudreau, said wearing his jersey brings extra motivation and pride in representing the USA.

“It just brings in an extra energy and an extra motivation, just more pride to wear the red, white, and blue. The impact he left, him and his brother, on the hockey community and this team, goes a real long way." Faber said.

The next chance for a player to receive Johnny Gaudreau's jersey will come Saturday when the United States faces Canada at Bell Centre.

