Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith pours her heart out as daughter Noa turns 3

Later, NHL star Johnny Gaudreau's wife, Meredith, shared a post on Instagram for her daughter Noa’s third birthday. The post included family photos showing happy moments. She wrote, “Our girl is 3! Happy birthday Noa! I am so proud of you 💓😘.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn one photo, Meredith was sitting at a table with her children. She held the youngest while the others sat nearby. A separate photo showed the family with a pink and white cake. Noa leaned in to blow out candles. In one picture, Johnny held Noa, who wore a strawberry-bow headband. And in another Johnny picture, he was captured looking at newborn Noa in the hospital back in 2022. The pictures gave a warm view of the family celebration.Earlier, Johnny’s mother, Jane, also shared photos for Noa’s birthday. Her Instagram story included baby pictures and family snapshots. She wrote, “Happy 3rd Birthday Noa. We love you so much!” One photo showed Noa in a Columbus Blue Jackets jersey with her grandma. Johnny last played for the Jackets after his trade from the Calgary Flames. Another showed Noa smiling in a pink hat with her grandfather.Noa is the oldest of Johnny Gaudreau and Meredith’s three children. She was born in September 2022. Johnny Jr. was born in February 2024, and Carter Michael in April 2025. Johnny passed away in August 2024 in a cycling accident. The birthday showed both family love and strength.The Gaudreau and Gudbranson families also held a joint birthday party recently. Noa and Zoey, Erik Gudbranson’s daughter, both turned three. The party had a fairytale and ice cream theme. “The best day celebrating the ice cream princesses,” Erik's wife, Sarah, wrote.The girls decorated cakes and enjoyed treats with friends.Johnny Gaudreau's wife, Meredith, shares a messageIn late August, Meredith Gaudreau shared a message for her late husband, Johnny Gaudreau. It marked one year since the accident that took Johnny and his brother Matthew. She posted a short video of Johnny on the ice. Meredith wrote, “I have the best husband. One year closer to seeing you again and being with you forever. Forever for real.&quot; Meridith wrote.She also remembered August 29, the day Johnny proposed in 2020. Meredith said the date will always remind her of “forever.” &quot;8/29/2020, we got engaged. 8/29 is a reminder of what forever means to me. I love you.” Meridith wrote.Since Johnny Gaudreau’s passing, Meridith has focused on raising their children. Her new posts show her love for Johnny and her dedication to their children.