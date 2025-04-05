Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith reminisces late husband's 'electric' chemistry with Sean Monahan on and off the ice

Late NHLer Johnny Gaudreau and his former teammate Sean Monahan were inseparable on and off the ice. They played together from 2014 to 2022 and had great on-ice chemistry.

On Friday, Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith reposted an Instagram post from Hockey Forever’s Instagram account on her stories. The post featured a series of special moments between Johnny and Seam Monahan on the ice during their time with the Calgary Flames.

“Johnny and Monny were electric. ⚡️💙” read the caption of the original post.

While sharing it on her own stories, Meredith added Lord Huron’s “Night We Met” track. She mentioned that their chemistry wasn’t just great on the ice alone in the caption:

“Even better off the ice”

via Instagram/ @meredithgaudreau_/

Even Johnny Gaudreau’s sister Katie commented under the original post. She wrote:

“The best duo ever.”

via Instagram /@hockeyforever

Johnny and his brother Matthew died in a tragic road accident last year in August the day before their sister Katie’s wedding. The brothers were out cycling near Salem County when an allegedly drunk driver Sean Higgins hit them with his truck.

Higgins was charged with multiple offenses including two counts of death by auto reckless driving and taking alcohol in a motor vehicle. In January this year, he pleaded not guilty and declined a plea deal that would have resulted in a 35-year prison sentence. The court proceedings are ongoing and Higgins will face up to 60 years in prison if convicted on all the charges.

Johnny Gaudreau’s mother reflects on late sons’ bond with their dad

Earlier last week, Jane Gaudreau reposted an old interview of her son Johnny on her Instagram stories. In it, Johnny spoke about how important his parents were to his career and how much it meant to have them in Calgary during his 100-point season.

In the caption, Jane reflected on the Gaudreau brothers’s bond with their dad Guy.

“The love and admiration John and Matty had for their dad is truly one of my favorite things about them. It’s such a beautiful reminder of the bond our family shares, and how those connections shape all four of our amazing children,” she wrote, tagging the four Gaudreau siblings.

In the interview, Johnny had thanked his father Guy Gaudreau for coaching him with the level of professional intensity when he was young. He praised his dad’s hardworking and tough approach and even compared him to former Flames coach Daryl Sutter.

