Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith reveals daughter Noa and baby Johnny's "pre bedtime techno" routine

Late NHLer Johnny Gaudreau and his wife Meredith had two children, daughter Noa and son Johnny Jr. On Saturday, Meredith shared a glimpse of her kids’ pre-bedtime routine.

She posted a short clip on her Instagram stories showing her children dancing to Hop Little Bunnies by Lenny Pearce. In the clip, baby Johnny sat on the floor watching the screen while Noa waved her hands to the music.

Baby Johnny then crawled toward the TV, vibing to the music, and tried standing against the dresser. Both kids were dressed in matching white pajamas featuring a Mickey Mouse print.

“Pre Bedtime techno,” Meredith wrote in the caption.

via Instagram/ @meredithgaudreau_/

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew died last year in August in a tragic road accident. The brothers were out cycling near Salem County when an allegedly drunk driver hit them with his truck.

The driver Sean Higgins was charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and declined a plea deal in January this year. The case is ongoing with the next court date scheduled for Apr. 15. If convicted, Higgins could face up to 60 years in prison.

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith shares how Boone Jenner made baby Johnny’s birthday special

Earlier this week, Late NHLer Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith shared a heartwarming story about their son’s birthday party during her appearance on the "Never Offside" podcast.

She explained that they chose a duck theme because her son Johnny Jr. loves his stuffed duck. They went with a Donald Duck theme to make it fun, with the older kids loving the Disney-themed party.

Meredith then shared how Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner and his family, who live nearby, made the party even more special by dressing up as Donald Duck.

“And Boone also is one of the neighbors that, like, lives right here. So he literally was walking down the street in this full-blown costume,” Meredith said.

“He was, like, sweating. I felt so bad 'cause he would start to take off pieces of his costume. All the kids were like, 'Put that back on!' Yeah! So he’s the best.”

She added that Jenner was in “full character” the whole party and called him the best for being such a great uncle.

