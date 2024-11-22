Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith shares 3-word reaction for daughter Noa's makeup session with 'uncle' Zach Werenski

The families of Columbus Blue Jackets' alternate captain Zach Werenski and late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau continue to share a close bond off the ice. This week, Werenski spent some time with Gaudreau’s two-year-old daughter, Noa.

On Thursday, Zach Werenski’s fiancee Odette Peters shared an adorable photo of Noa and Zach together on her Instagram story. She captioned it:

“makeup by uncle Z! 💄@meredithgaudreau_ @zachwerenski”

via Instagram/@odette_peters

In the picture, young Noa is dressed in a light purple shirt and sits at a table covered with colorful crafting materials, including stickers and designs. Meanwhile, Werenski can be seen leaning in with a smile as he applies makeup to her face.

Trending

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith reposted the story to her Instagram with the caption:

“Spoiling our girl 🥺🌸🤍”

via Instagram/@meredithgaudreau_

Odde Peters also shared an image of Noa smiling brightly while sitting on a sofa or chair. Behind her is a portrait of Werenski and Peters’ dog Beau in a suit.

“My favorite visitor ❤️❤️”, Peters wrote in the caption.

Meredith reposted the same picture on her own Instagram story and added the caption:

“Most spoiled two in the Werenski house... Beau and Noa ❤️❤️”

via Instagram/@meredithgaudreau_

Peters shared another picture of Noa standing on the second floor of their house from where the living area downstairs is visible. Beside her is their fluffy, golden-brown doodle, Beau.

via Instagram/@odette_peters

Zach Werenski and Johnny Gaudreau’s family have pasta night together

Earlier last week, Meredith Gaudreau and Johnny’s daughter Noa spent time with Johnny’s former teammate Zach Werenski’s fiance Odette Peters. The two families enjoyed a pasta night together on Sunday.

Peters shared several moments from the evening on her Instagram story, which Meredith later reposted. In one photo, Meredith and her daughter Noa were seen smiling and toasting at a dinner table. Another image showed Noa happily playing with flour while preparing dough.

A third photo showed Noa at the table, awaiting her pasta, which was served alongside garlic bread. The final image had the pasta dish, a plate of spaghetti with cheese and a glass of red wine.

via Instagram/@meredithgaudreau_

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were tragically killed on Aug. 29 when a 44-year-old Sean Higgins, allegedly driving under the influence, struck them as they were cycling near their family home in New Jersey. The family saw Higgins in person for the first time during a court hearing on Nov. 12 where the judge extended the timeline for prosecutors to secure an indictment.

Higgins, who reportedly had six beers before the crash, was driving aggressively according to witnesses and failed a field sobriety test. He faces charges including two counts of death by auto and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback