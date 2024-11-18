Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith shares four-word reaction to throwback clip of kids skating with deceased husband

Meredith Gaudreau, wife of late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, shared a touching four-word reaction on her Instagram story on a throwback clip of their children skating with their late father resurfaced. The clip was originally posted by Johnny’s eldest sister Kristen on her Instagram stories on Sunday.

The video showed Johnny guiding the kids on the ice. Meredith reposted the clip and wrote:

“Miss you every second”, with a red heart emoji.

Meredith and the entire Gaudreau family has been mourning the loss of the Gaudreau brothers Matthew and Johnny who passed away in a tragic road accident while cycling in Salem County. They were hit by a suspected drunk driver who is currently in legal custody.

Meredith Gaudreau and her children enjoyed a pasta night together with Johnny’s former teammate Zach Werenski’s fiance Odette Peters. She posted some adorable pictures of daughter Noa from the pasta night on her stories, originally shared by Peters.

In one of the photos, Meredith and Noa smiled as they toasted. Meredith held a glass of water, and Noa held a colorful cup at a table set for dinner. The second photo showed Noa playing with flour while making dough.

In the third story, Noa sat at the table, holding a fork and looking excitedly at her plate of pasta, which was served with garlic bread. The last photo featured a close-up of the pasta dish, showing spaghetti with cheese and a glass of red wine.

Zach Werenski’s fiance shares adorable picture of Johnny Gaudreau’s daughter Noa

Late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his Columbus Blue Jackets teammate Zach Werenski were close friends, and their families continue to share the same bond. Earlier on Saturday, Werenski’s fiance Odette Peters posted an adorable Instagram story of Noa pretending to talk on a pink toy phone.

Noa wore a cream-colored sweater with black heart patterns and matching pajama pants. Peters captioned the post:

“Bestie girl,” and tagged Meredith Gaudreau.

Meredith reposted the story on her own account and wrote:

“Hi it's ur flower girl calling 🥰👧🏻🤍🥺”

Meredith Gaudreau also shared some throwback moments on her Instagram. One picture showed Noa lounging on a gray blanket in a green outfit. Another video featured the toddler laughing while holding a small toy.

Johnny Gaudreau’s two-year-old daughter Noa has been a source of love and hope for the Gaudreau family as they go through life after the tragic loss of Johnny and his brother Matthew.

Johnny's sister Katie seemingly feels the same and she shared a photo of Noa on Thursday. Calling her “John’s twin,” Katie posted a picture of Noa smiling in a pink outfit while sitting on a white stool in the kitchen.

