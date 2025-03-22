Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith shares throwback picture of late NHLer from 8 years ago

The tragic death of Johnny Guadreau and his brother Matthew last year in August left the entire hockey community grieving. Since then, the Gaudreau family has been paying special tributes to the memory of their loved ones.

On Friday, Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith reposted a throwback picture of her late husband on her Instagram stories. The photo was a Timehop memory from 8 years ago, originally posted by Johnny’s sister Kristen.

In the story, Johnny Gaudreau can be seen wearing a suit and a black beanie while holding a young child dressed in a Calgary Flames jersey. The background featured an arena setting with several fans standing around, including some wearing Flames jerseys.

via Instagram /@meredithgaudreau_

In the caption, Meredith added a red heart and a blue heart emoji.

Last year on Aug. 29, Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were struck by a truck while they were riding bicycles in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. The allegedly drunk driver Sean Higgins was charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

In January, he pleaded not guilty to the charges and declined a plea deal that would have resulted in a 35-year prison sentence. The next court hearing is scheduled for Apr. 15, 2025, where the motions will be reviewed.

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife shares heartwarming details of late NHLer’s friendship with Cole Caufield

Earlier this week, Meredith Gaudreau spoke on the Never Offside podcast about the bond between her late husband and Habs star Cole Caufield.

She explained that Johnny and Cole became close while playing for Team USA in Ustara and shared how he would text her about the youngster.

“I was actually trying to find our text messages about it too, cause he would text me being like—I was like, ‘How is it? What are you guys doing?’ Like, 'cause the time change was so weird’. He was like, ‘I love Cole’. And, like, I was like, ‘what are you guys doing?’ He's like ‘we just, like, play these video games’. Like, he's so funny.”

Meredith also appreciated that Caufield has been paying silent tributes to Johnny, including that Cole added "ELOC 13" to his stick this season. She explained that "ELOC" is "COLE" spelled backward, a nickname Johnny gave him during one of their video gaming sessions together.

