On Wednesday, late NHLer Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith shared an infographic from Elite Prospects’ Instagram account on her own stories. It featured NCAA Division I men’s hockey scoring leaders among Hobey Baker Award winners and at the top of the list was Johnny Gaudreau.

Gaudreau’s 2014 season at Boston College was an exceptional 80-point campaign where he racked up 36 goals and 44 assists in just 40 games. He ended up finishing the season with an average of 2.00 points per game.

In the caption of her story, Meredith expressed pride and mentioned how excited she was to tell her kids about their father’s milestone numbers.

“Can’t wait to show this to his boys 💙💙,” she wrote.

via Instagram/ @meredithgaudreau_/

Coming in second on the list was Jack Eichel who won the Hobey Baker in 2015 while playing for Boston University. Eichel notched 26 goals and 45 assists across 40 games and averaged 1.78 points per game during that campign.

Just behind Eichel was Adam Fantilli, the 2023 Hobey Baker winner from the University of Michigan. Fantilli played 36 games scoring 30 goals and adding 35 assists which earned him third place in the leaderborad..

Erik Gudbranson and family visited Johnny Gaudreau’s newborn at hospital

Earlier this week on Monday, Meredith Gaudreau announced the birth of their third child Carter Michael Gaudreau. Johnny Gaudreau’s former teammate and Columbus Blue Jackets alternate captain Erik Gudbranson and his family visited the hospital to meet the newborn.

Gudbranson’s wife Sarah shared a couple of photos on her Instagram stories from the special day. One of the photos shows Erik cradling baby Carter in his arms dressed in a soft blue blanket onesie. Erik wore a dark blazer with a “13” lapel pin, which was a tribute to Johnny’s iconic number.

She also posted a heartwarming photo of their children, Bennett and Zoey along with Johnny’s daughter Noa gathered around Meredith who was holding baby Carter in her arms.

“Welcome to the sweetest little crew,” she wrote in the story.

Johnny Guadreau and his wife Meredith already had a daughter Noa, and a son Johnny Jr. before the tragic death of the NHL star and his brother Matthew in late August last year. At his funeral on Sept. 9, Meredith announced that they were expecting their third child together.

