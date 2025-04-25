"Joke league" "That’s a lot of money": NHL fans react as Senators, Nick Cousins get fined for Leafs pregame incident 

Hockey fans woke up on Friday morning to the reports of a pre-game incident between the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs that could result in supplemental discipline.

Ad

After some speculation, it was later revealed to have been Sens forward Nick Cousins intentionally shooting a puck towards Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz during warmups of Game 3.

Punishment was quickly handed out, as the NHL fined Cousins $2,083.33 for what they deemed to be an act of unsportsmanlike conduct during warmups. The Ottawa Senators were also issued a $25,000 fine for the incident.

Fans have started to react to the news of both Nick Cousins and the team receiving hefty fines on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad

Trending

"Joke league," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"That's a lot of money for a franchise like that," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"That part makes absolutely no sense. Since when does the team get fined for stuff like that?" added another fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

More fan reaction has continued to pour in on X.

"Tears that’s their entire annual revenue," one fan wrote on X.

"But cross checks to the face is all good. Got it," wrote another fan.

"Player safety…LOL!! While you idiots are looking into Stolarz, review his assault on my man Ridly. What a joke!!" added one last fan.

Ad

It's certainly a strange situation that seemed relatively harmless; however, the NHL is trying to cut down on any pre-game shenanigans. It just ends up adding salt to the wound of an Ottawa team now fighting for its season on Saturday night.

The Ottawa Senators are in trouble

It's not looking good for the Ottawa Senators.

Following another heartbreaking overtime loss, the Sens find themselves on the brink of elimination less than one week into their return to the postseason. Since the blowout loss in Game 1, Ottawa has played a much better brand of hockey, though they've been unable to come up with a goal when needed most.

Ad

Anthony Stolarz has held the Senators to just two goals in all three games thus far, while Linus Ullmark has had some struggles at the other end of the ice. Ottawa will need that to change in order to force a Game 5 back in Toronto on Tuesday.

The Senators will look to keep their season alive in Game 4 on Saturday night at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at the Canadian Tire Centre.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama