Joseph Woll injury: Paul Bissonnette speculates exact play which injured Maple Leafs goalie

The Maple Leafs will be without Joseph Woll, NHL insider Paul Bissonnette reports. Bissonnette stated bluntly,

"Woll OUT. Samsonov IN."

The news comes as a shock for Leafs Nation as Joseph Woll had provided a steady presence during games 5 and 6, allowing a goal in each of the two games.

Meanwhile, the Leafs officially confirmed the news, stating only that Joseph Woll sustained an injury in Game 6.

However, the mystery remains: Which play resulted in Woll being injured?

Bissonnette, among other insiders and analysts, considers the following play to be the cause of Woll’s injury:

The play during the dying seconds of game 6 resulted in Boston’s Morgan Geekie breaking the shutout for the Bruins. However, the play shows Woll scrambling to stop the shot, possibly indicating a reaggravation of a lower-body injury that sidelined Woll earlier this season.

In the meantime, the Leafs will turn to Ilya Samsonov for tonight’s crucial game 7, with veteran Martin Jones presumably backing him up.

On the bright side, the Leafs will have Auston Matthews back in the fold. So, it’s a case of good news and bad news for the Toronto Maple Leafs.