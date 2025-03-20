Josh Anderson makes his feelings known about life-saving decision as he avoids gruesome skate cut injury

Josh Anderson and the Montreal Canadiens picked up their biggest win of the season in Tuesday's 6-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators. The win has Montreal occupying the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 73 points.

Ad

Anderson played a huge role, scoring two third-period goals to tie the game and sealed it with an empty-netter. However, he was fortunate to have had the opportunity to score those goals. Earlier in the game, Anderson battled for a puck in the corner with Senators forward Shane Pinto, whose skate blade got stuck in the heel of Anderson's skate for several seconds.

It could have caused an extremely dangerous injury by cutting the back of Anderson's leg, similar to when Erik Karlsson had his Achilles tendon cut by the skate of Matt Cooke in 2018. Fortunately, the Montreal forward was unharmed, thanks to the cut-resistant pants he wore for the first time in his hockey career.

Ad

Trending

Canadiens reporter Arpon Basu wrote an article for The Athletic where he shared some of Anderson's comments after the game on the scary situation.

"Pat just gave them to me and they felt fine," Anderson said. "First game that I wore the pants today. I was very fortunate."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Anderson is in his fifth season with Montreal (33-27-7) and has registered 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) through 67 games. The physical winger has two years remaining after this season in his seven-year $38,500,000 contract signed in 2020.

Josh Anderson will be a big part of the Montreal Canadiens playoff push

The Montreal Canadiens need Josh Anderson to be healthy and at his best down the stretch.

Ad

He has had plenty of ups and downs in Montreal, but he is the type of player who thrives come playoff time. Anderson's power-forward style translates to when the game gets tighter and more physical.

He's racked up over 100 hits in five consecutive regular seasons and has shown in past playoff performances how impactful he can be.

Anderson and the Canadiens are back in action on Thursday in New York to face the Islanders in another game full of playoff implications. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. EST at UBS Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama