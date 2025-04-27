Josh Anderson's wife Paola shares close look at Habs' playoff leather jackets on gameday at Bell Centre

Habs forward Josh Anderson’s wife Paola was in attendance at Bell Centre during Game 3 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. On Saturday, she shared a series of stories on her Instagram account featuring her gameday experience.

Ad

Paola and several partners of Canadiens players sported matching custom jackets on the occasion. One of the pictures showed the group of ladies all facing backward, wearing matching red jackets with their partners’ names and numbers on them.

Another story Paola posing in a similar fashion with Habs captain Nick Suzuki’s fiancee Caitlin Fitzgerald, forward Jake Evans’ wife Emily and Patrik Laine’s fiancee Jordan Leigh, among others, as they turned at the camera.

Ad

Trending

via Instagram /@paolaandersonn

The last click showed Paola walking hand-in-hand with Josh Anderson through the Bell Centre hallway, her "ANDERSON 17" jacket visible as they headed out together after the game.

Ad

The Canadiens have taken a 2-1 lead in their first round playoffs series against the Washington Capitals. Game 4 is set to take place at Bell Centre this weekend.

Josh Anderson’s wife Paola thanks friends and family for ballerina-themed baby shower

Earlier last month, Paola Anderson shared a look at her ballerina-themed baby shower with photos from the event on her Instagram stories. One of the clicks showed a table with pink wooden blocks, clothespins, candles and a gold-framed sign inviting guests to write letters and paint blocks for "Baby A."

Ad

“Feeling so thankful for my amazing family and friends who showered baby A with so much love 🤍.” she wrote in one story. “Just one of the many sweet gifts from yesterday 🤭”

Paola also reposted a story from her friend Bri Gagliardi, where the two of them were standing in front of a staircase decorated with rose gold and pink balloons. Paola wore a floor-length light pink off-shoulder gown and Bri wore a brown-striped dress.

Ad

Another repost from her friend Emilie Vos showed Paola unwrapping gifts. A large basket filled with baby items like pink socks was seen beside her. Balloon decorations and a block display spelling "BABY" were in the background.

Earlier in January, Paola also attended a joint baby shower with Brendan Gallagher’s wife Emma Fortin and Joel Armia’s wife Emily. The event was organized by Nick Suzuki’s fiancée Caitlin Fitzgerald and also attended by Jordan Leigh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the industry. Having an educational background in Media Studies, she strives to present information in a clear and unbiased manner, so that all perspectives are considered and represented fairly.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



She is a self-taught musician, loves silversmithing and can be found at her workbench if she’s not watching or writing about sports. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama