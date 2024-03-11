Josh Norris injury: Senators center to miss rest of the season

Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2023-24 regular season due to shoulder surgery, interim head coach Jacques Martin confirmed on Monday.

The unfortunate development stems from an injury sustained last month in a game against the Nashville Predators. Norris was hit by Cole Smith into the center-back post of the Nashville net.

This marks the third instance in which the 24-year-old center has undergone shoulder surgery, with the previous two surgeries focused on his left shoulder dating back to 2019. Recovery from these injuries limited Josh Norris to just eight games in the previous season.

Despite these setbacks, Martin expressed optimism about Norris' return, saying that the player should be ready in time for the upcoming training camp scheduled for September.

Coach Martin made it clear on Monday that Josh Norris would not be making a comeback for the current season. The 2022-23 season saw Norris still in the recovery phase when he arrived at training camp, causing him to miss the initial three games of the regular season.

Currently, in the second year of an eight-year, $63.6-million contract, Josh Norris signed the lucrative deal with the Senators in 2022, making him the fourth-highest-paid player on the team with an average annual salary of $7.95 million.

San Jose Sharks' 2-1 win over Ottawa Senators in the absence of Josh Norris

The San Jose Sharks ended a nine-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators. Thomas Bordeleau, who scored both goals, expressed his satisfaction, saying:

"It feels good. Obviously, the goals help you keep track a little bit. I’m just focusing on my overall game and just trying to get better and be more dominant on the ice."

Sharks coach David Quinn praised the team's performance against a formidable opponent, saying:

"Just a good performance against a good team. I don’t care what that team’s record is. They’re good. They’ve got a lot of talent. They’re well-coached. They’re a challenge."

Jacques Martin acknowledged the team's effort but pointed out the difference on special teams, with San Jose securing two power-play goals compared to Ottawa's one.

Tim Stutzle, who scored the lone goal for the Senators, admitted:

"I think it’s just not good enough. We’ve got to be better than that, myself included."

Magnus Chrona earned his first NHL win with 31 saves.

The Sharks improved their home record against the Senators to 5-0-1 in their last six matchups.