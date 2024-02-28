Josh Norris injury: What happened to Ottawa Senators forward?

The Ottawa Senators suffered an injury blow when forward Josh Norris left Tuesday's game against the Nashville Predators.

Norris suffered an upper-body injury during the second period after colliding with Predators forward Cole Smith, which caused him to crash his left shoulder into the post behind the Sens net.

Expand Tweet

The 24-year-old appeared to be in discomfort following the hit as he skated off the ice. The Senators announced that Norris sustained an upper-body injury and would not be returning to complete the matchup:

"After sustaining an upper-body injury in the second period, #Sens forward Josh Norris will not return to tonight's game"

Expand Tweet

Norris left the ice after clocking 6:03 minutes of ice time, with the Senators trailing 2-1. There's no further update on Norris' injury aside from coach Jacques Martin saying in the post-game interview that the forward will be re-evaluated on Wednesday.

Based on where Norris took the hit, there are concerns about his surgical shoulder. It's worth noting that in the last two seasons, Norris missed 90 games due to shoulder injuries.

Coming back to the game, the Senators lost 4-1 and had no shots in the third period, getting outshot 20-0 by the Predators.

How has Josh Norris fared for the Ottawa Senators?

Toronto Maple Leafs v Ottawa Senators

Norris was drafted No. 19 overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2017 draft. However, he never played a game for them, and two years after being drafted, he signed for the Ottawa Senators.

Josh Norris has been with the Senators for the last five years, but due to injuries, he's yet to play a full campaign. This season, the 24-year-old forward has racked up 30 points through 16 goals and 14 assists in 50 games.

Overall, Norris has played 183 games in his brief five-year tenure, recording 123 points through 70 goals and 53 assists.