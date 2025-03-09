Former Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was traded to the Buffalo Sabres on deadline day and is excited for the fresh opportunity the move represents. The trade sent Norris to Buffalo in exchange for assets that bolster the Senators’ depth, most notably forward Dylan Cozens.

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk was visibly emotional when asked about the trade that sent his good friend away. For Buffalo, acquiring Norris adds to its young core as the team looks to build to the future.

On Saturday, Norris spoke about the move with reporters. Given the injury setbacks he faced in Ottawa, the trade gives him a chance to regain his form and take on a new role with the Sabres.

"I think, for me, it’s just a fresh start. I appreciate the opportunity they’re giving me,” Norris said. “I know they traded away a good player, and so I appreciate the belief out of them.”

Norris’ time in Ottawa was marked by flashes of brilliance but injuries became a concern. His breakout 2021-22 season, where he notched 35 goals in 66 games, showed his potential, however, a lingering shoulder issue derailed his momentum.

Josh Norris trade gives Buffalo Sabres a key addition at center

Josh Norris - Source: Imagn

Adding Josh Norris provides the Sabres with some much-needed depth at center. With Tage Thompson leading the way, Norris can slot in as a versatile option who can play in different situations and add a scoring punch. He will most likely slide into the spot left behind by Cozens, who helps to bolster the Ottawa Senators' offensive depth.

"I just need to go out there and get settled and play my game," Norris added. "Just take it one day at a time. There’s a lot of new things going on, new city, new team, just take it slow."

With the Sabres looking to push toward playoff contention sometime in the near future, Josh Norris’ presence could be key. If he can regain his form, Buffalo might have landed a difference-maker in this trade.

Buffalo is building for the future, rather than this season, as the Sabres are 24-32-6 and eighth in the Atlantic Division. After suffering a 4-0 defeat to Florida on Saturday, Buffalo is on a six-game losing streak. They will look to end that when they face the Oilers on Monday.

