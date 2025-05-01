New York Rangers forward J.T. Miller and his wife Natalie are parents to three children together. They have two daughters named Scotlyn and Scarlett, born in 2018 and 2019, respectively, and a son named Owen Edward, born in 2022.

On Wednesday, Natalie Miller shared a post on her stories from the Instagram account ‘Confidently Moms’. It featured a candid quote on the challenges of motherhood.

“Being a Mom is understanding that things in your house just take turns being clean. The kitchen, the children, or your hair. Can’t have it all,” read the poster.

via Instagram /@nataliemiller22_

The post came with a lighthearted caption. It read:

“The kitchen? Maybe.⁠ The kids? Occasionally.⁠ Your hair? We don’t talk about it. 😂⁠ Because let’s be real, you can’t have it all clean at once.”

“And honestly? That’s okay. You’re doing amazing.⁠ Tag a Mama who needs this laugh today 🤣⁠”

J.T. Miller and Natalie Craig have been together since 2008. They became engaged in September 2015, when J.T. proposed to her following a romantic horse and carriage ride in Central Park. The couple tied the knot in August 2016, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania .

Natalie is an accomplished interior designer and the owner of Natalie Miller Interiors. She also runs her fashion label, Line Change Co., with Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jeff Petry’s wife Jules.

JT. Miller’s wife Natalie opens up on challenges of relocating after his trade to NY

Earlier last month, Natalie Miller opened up during an Instagram Live Q&A about her family’s move from Vancouver to New York after J.T. Miller's trade to the Rangers. She explained that the transition had been largely hectic for them as it coincided with the Four Nations tournament.

“I think the move itself was complicated bc we had four nations 10 days after the trade so I had it all done before then but overall I’m American so I was basically moving back to where I know best!” she wrote.

Natalie explained that although she is American and familiar with life in the U.S., managing the actual move with kids was still challenging. She also mentioned receiving major help from her friend Genevieve McLean and expressed her gratitude.

“I had lotttttts of help from my girl on the actual moving part (me and kids were at four nations and she came in and was incredible with the movers!) I owe you my life,” Natalie wrote, tagging Genevieve.

Natalie also claimed that being closer to family in the U.S. has been a big positive for the whole family. She mentioned that they are now living just outside the city rather than in the heart of New York.

