J.T. Miller's wife Natalie opens up on challenges of moving back to US following husband's trade to NY Rangers

New York Rangers forward J.T. Miller's wife, Natalie, opened up about her family life and move to the Big Apple from Vancouver in an Instagram live Q&A session with her followers on Saturday. Miller had spent the last six seasons with the Canucks before being traded to the Rangers on Jan. 31.

Natalie opened the Q&A session by saying,

“On a plane all day, ask me anything.”

She posted snapshots of questions and her responses on topics like the move from Vancouver to New York, settling into a new city and other challenges in recent months. On being asked what the biggest challenge about moving to the USA was, she replied:

“I think the move itself was complicated bc we had four nations 10 days after the trade so I had it all done before then but overall I’m American so I was basically moving back to where I know best!”

She also thanked her friend Genevieve McLean when asked how she managed the move with her kids.

“I had lotttttts of help from my girl on the actual moving part (me and kids were at four nations and she came in and was incredible with the movers!) I owe you my life,” Natalie wrote, tagging Genevieve.

(Credit: IG/@nataliemiller22_)

Responding to more of her followers' queries, Natalie said she missed the food, friends and scenery from Vancouver. She added that she reunited with friends during the Rangers-Canucks game on March 22.

She also said that being near family in the US with her and Miller's kids was the best part about the move to New York. In response to another question, Natalie said the family now lives outside the city.

J.T. Miller's kids reunite with ex-teammate "uncle" Filip Hronek

The Vancouver Canucks traveled to Madison Square Garden to play against the Rangers on March 22. J.T. Miller and Natalie's kids reunited with Miller's former Canucks teammate, Filip Hronek.

Hronek's girlfriend, Dominika Benakova, shared pics from the rinkside reunion on Instagram.

“Mini bestie,” Dominika captioned one picture.

(Credit: IG/@benakova_dominika)

Some photos showed Dominika and Hronek interacting with Miller's daughters, Scotlyn and Scarlett. One pic shows Dominika with Natalie standing in front of a concession stand.

The Rangers beat the Canucks 5-3. Miller scored a goal and provided an assist against his former team.

