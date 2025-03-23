J.T. Miller and Filip Hronek’s families were quite close during Miller’s time in Vancouver. This Saturday, the New York Rangers hosted the Vancouver Canucks at Madison Square Garden and the two families took the opportunity to connect during the game.

Ad

Hronek’s girlfriend, Dominika Benáková, shared a series of stories on her Instagram from their meet up. One of the pictures saw Dominika walking hand in hand with Miller’s daughter Scotlyn inside the arena. Scotlyn was wearing a white hoodie with the number 8 on the back and the two appeared to be making their way through the concourse.

“Mini bestie,” Dominika wrote in the caption.

via Instagram /@benakova_dominika

The next story was a collage of two pictures. In the first, Dominika can be seen sitting in the stands embracing Scotlyn and her sister Scarlett. The other picture featured a click where Dominika posed with J.T. Miller’s wife Natalie in front of a concession stand.

Ad

Trending

The final story showed Miller’s daughters with Filip Hronek near the rink. Hronek was holding both girls in his arms and the caption referred to him as "Uncle Fili." The picture was probably taken after the game with the arena clearing out.

J.T. Miller’s wife thanks Vincent Trocheck’s family

Earlier this month, J.T. Miller and his family moved into a new home after spending 12 days with Vincent Trocheck and his wife Hillary. Natalie Miller shared a special farewell message on her Instagram stories thanking the Trochecks for their hospitality.

Ad

It came with a funny TikTok video and the caption read:

“Me on the last day of a beautiful 12 DAYS staying with the Trocheaks!!! Haha thank you for your hospitality and patience you are good people❤ @billorytrecheck.”

She also posted a photo of their new apartment featuring white-themed walls, large windows and wooden flooring.

Miller and Natalie had been staying with the Trochecks after his trade to the New York Rangers. The two families have a long history, as Miller and Trocheck grew up in Pittsburgh and played youth hockey together.

Natalie had previously revealed on the “Never Offside” podcast that she found out about Miller’s trade while on a Canucks wives' trip in Whistler. When she saw her phone ring, she knew it was about the trade. She showed her phone to friends who were visibly shocked. After talking to Miller’s agent, she returned to the group and admitted to having a few cocktails to process the news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama