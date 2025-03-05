J.T. Miller’s wife Natalie shares warm farewell note for Trocheck family after 12-day stay, offers peek into new rental

J.T. Miller and his wife, Natalie, moved into a new home after staying with the Trocheck family for 12 days. Natalie shared a farewell message for Vincent Trocheck and his wife, Hillary, thanking them for their hospitality.

She shared a picture of a new apartment with white-themed walls and windows and wooden flooring. In her caption, she wrote:

"Moving into the rental today!!!"

She also posted a funny TikTok video related to staying at a friend's house. She joked about her own experience and expressed gratitude for the Trochecks' patience.

"Me on the last day of a beautiful 12 DAYS staying with the Trocheaks!!! Haha thank you for your hospitality and patience you are good people❤ @billorytrecheck" Natalie wrote.

Natalie shared on her IG @nataliemiller22_

J.T. Miller and Natalie were staying with the Trochecks after being traded to the New York Rangers.

Miller and Vincent Trocheck have been friends since childhood. They grew up in Pittsburgh and played youth hockey together. Trocheck was happy to have his best friend back playing with him for the same team.

“He’s my best friend in the world,” Trocheck said in January, per NHL.com. “I think this had been a pipe dream for - 10 years in the making, I feel like. Obviously came in the League around the same time. Grew up since we were nine years old together, live about 500 yards from each other back in Pittsburgh. Our kids are really close.”

J.T. Miller's wife Natalie shared her experience learning about her husband's trade

Earlier on Tuesday, J.T. Miller's wife Natalie shared how she learned about the trade on the “Never Offside” podcast with Cat Toffoli and Julie Petry. She was on a Canucks wives' trip in Whistler when she got the call. She showed her phone to friends, and their faces dropped.

“We were actually on the Canucks wives' Whistler trip that me and a couple of girls had planned," Natalie said. "I saw my phone ring, and I was like, 'Oh no, this is it.' I turned my phone towards the girls, and you could see everybody’s face (drop). So I stepped out. …Talked to his agent, came back in and had a few cocktails, to say the least.”

On Thursday, she reposted a quote from the podcast’s Instagram account about her experience. However, Miller is happy to be back in New York, the same team that drafted him.

