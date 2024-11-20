"Just no more bulls**t excuses": Frustrated Brady Tkachuk demands consistency as Ottawa Senators hit 3-game losing streak

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk expressed his frustration over the team's lack of consistency as they hit a three-game losing streak.

The Senators faced a heavy 5-2 defeat against the Edmonton Oilers at home on Tuesday night. That followed losses to the Flyers (5-4) and Hurricanes (4-0).

"(I’ll) keep it short and sweet, not good enough." (On there being any frustration), he said (1:13 onwards): "Yeah, big time. I don’t know if you can explain."

Brady Tkachuk emphasized the need for improvement and described the team's inconsistency as "immature:"

"One word you could say is immature. I mean, we talk about it all the time, and there's just been too many moments, too many opportunities that have been missed so far. And I know, and I believe that it's going to get corrected, but it needs to get corrected right now."

Tkachuk pointed out that everyone knows they have the potential to be a good team, but it's crucial to translate that into consistent performances every day.

"I mean, trust in the good that we have, trust in what we preach. I mean, we've shown I mean, I think everybody around here knows that we know that we're a good team. It's just a matter of doing it day in and day out, and just no more bullsh*t excuses," Tkachuk added.

Inconsistency has been a major issue for the Senators this season, particularly in goaltending. They will hope to garner as many points at home to get their season back on track.

The Senators are fifth in the Atlantic Division and 23rd overall in the league standings with 17 points after 18 games. They haven't made the playoffs since 2017.

The Sens will hope to end their three-game skid when they host the Vegas Golden Knights at the Canadien Tire Centre on Thursday.

How Brady Tkachuk has fared for the Senators this season

Brady Tkachuk has been one of the most consistent players for the Senators this season. The 25-year-old has accumulated 20 points through nine goals and 11 assists in 18 games this season.

He only trails Tim Stutzle, who leads the club with 22 points. Tkachuk is in his seventh season with the Senators, who drafted him fourth overall in the 2018 NHL draft.

Brady Tkachuk has accumulated 369 points through 171 goals and 198 assists in 458 career games, but he's yet to play a playoff game in his career

