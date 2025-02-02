“Just a gutless hypocrite” “Didn’t do anything”: NHL fans left divided over Ryan Hartman’s in-person hearing for roughing Senators’ Tim Stutzle

NHL fans were divided over Ryan Hartman’s in-person hearing for roughing Ottawa Senators’ Tim Stutzle. Hartman, a forward for the Minnesota Wild, was involved in an incident on Saturday where he drove Stutzle’s head into the ice. The NHL Department of Player Safety offered Hartman the hearing, which could lead to a suspension of six or more games.

On Sunday, The NHL Player Safety Department tweeted:

“Minnesota’s Ryan Hartman has been offered an in-person hearing for roughing Ottawa’s Tim Stützle. Date and time TBD.”

Expand Tweet

Trending

Soon fans joined the comment section and shared their opinions on Hartman’s hit. Some believed Hartman did nothing wrong, whereas others demanded a suspension.

“For what? He didn’t do anything wrong.” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Give the puke 15 games. Just a gutless hypocrite." another fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Maybe if the Refs would be more consistent this wouldn’t have happened. Hartman was called for embellishment, when he was clearly two handed slashed. I don’t agree with his actions. Stutzle should also have a hearing as well for the slash" a fan pointed.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X

"Sorta had the same vibe as Steve Moore and Todd Bertuzzi like not as malicious but same risk for injury should be at least ten anything less seems negligent" a fan reacted.

"If there is no blood, it wouldn’t have been called. That’s what happened with Jamie Benn/Dylan Larkin situation. No blood, no call/no hearing." one fan mentioned.

"Thank you. A message has to be sent to this repeat offender. He has zero regard for the safety and regard of others." a fan wrote.

"All this guy is good for is flipping the bird when challenged to a fight." a fan said.

Senators coach Travis Green called out Ryan Hartman's hit

Minnesota Wild’s Ryan Hartman locked Tim Stutzle’s stick with 16 seconds left in the second period. Then Hartman pushed his head into the ice and caused a bloody cut right over his eye.

Stutzle left for treatment but returned in the third period and assisted on two Ottawa goals. Hartman received a match penalty for his hit.

"I hit my face on the ice. We had been going at it before," Stutzle said to media post game. "Doctors did a great job stitching me up."

Senators coach Travis Green called out Hartman's actions. He said:

"You never like to see a play like that. There's not a place for that in the league."

Hartman was suspended twice in 2023-24 and fined for high-sticking in January 2024. He has scored 17 points in 48 games this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback