"Just can't happen": Pat McAfee weighs in on Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 loss on Jaromir Jagr's jersey retirement night

Pat McAfee weighed in on the Pittsburgh Penguins' 2-1 defeat to the LA Kings on the occasion of Jaromir Jagr's #68 jersey retirement night at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday.

Jaromir Jagr had an impressive 11-year career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, cementing his status as a franchise legend. Jagr was drafted fifth overall by the Pens in 1990 and won the Stanley Cup twice with them, in 1991 and 1992.

Los Angeles Kings v Pittsburgh Penguins

The retirement of Jagr's jersey was a special occasion, meant to honor his incredible contributions to the team. The Pens fans expected their team to win the game on such an important night.

However, it was a letdown for Jaromir Jagr on his special night as the Penguins lost to the LA Kings, 2-1. Pat McAfee took to X, formerly Twitter, and addressed the Pens' defeat. He said:

"The Pens just lost 2-1, with a shorthanded goal late in the 3rd being the dagger.. on Jaromir Jagr night…They retired his jersey.. they should’ve kept it on. Jagr wouldn’t have let them lose that game.. Just can’t happen @penguins"

Sidney Crosby was the only scorer for the Pens in the matchup, taking his tally to 31 goals for the season. Adrian Kaempe tied it for the LA Kings at 13:49 of the second period, before he scored his second of the night for a short-handed goal.

The Penguins will look to bounce back when they host the New York Islanders at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Pat McAfee blasts insider for flaming Sidney Crosby

Sidney Crosby was one of the notable absentees at this year's NHL All-Star Weekend, held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The Pens' captain sent a video and was represented at the draft by a youth Timbits hockey player.

Following the conclusion of the player draft, a video was released on social media where Crosby was captured performing solo training in Montana.

However, this did not sit well with Frank Seravalli, as he blasted Crosby for missing the All-Star event in the "Garbage Time" segment:

“I think it’s garbage that year-in and year-out at All-Star weekend that when he decides to show up and play, Sidney Crosby doesn’t get more heat from anyone.”

The insider added:

“Why is it that every other NHL All-Star can show up and participate in the player draft, but Sidney Crosby doesn’t, and no one says boo about it."

During Pat McAfee's podcast, McAfee didn't hold back and slammed Frank Seravalli for his remarks on Crosby:

"Who's that Canadian, Frank? What was that? That thing's name? Frankie is the guy who talks sh*t about Sidney. Ah, Seravalli, that guy. P.K. tell him he needs to go in and keep his trap shut when he's talking about Sidney Crosby, Okay," Pat McAfee said.