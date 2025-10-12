Justin Brazeau's partner Madison shares how he scored game winner in Pens home opener hours after welcoming baby Jackson

Last week, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Justin Brazeau and his partner Madison Donahue welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Jackson Robert, on Thursday, Oct. 9.

Just hours later, Brazeau suited up for the Penguins home opener at PPG Paints Arena where he went on to score the game-winning goal in a thrilling 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders. The 26-year-old forward netted the deciding tally midway through the third period breaking the tie and securing Pittsburgh’s first win of the season.

On Saturday, Madison took to Instagram to share a series of emotional stories capturing the whirlwind milestone. In the first story, a black-and-white hospital photo showed her holding their newborn while Brazeau leaned over beside them. She wrote:

“& this guy stayed up all night, became a dad, maybe got an hour and a half of sleep & then went and played a game. THEN had the game winning goal 🤍 @jbraze17.”

via Instagram /@madisonn.donahue

Her next story showed Brazeau sitting in a hospital chair, gently cradling Jackson wrapped in a white blanket. The final story featured a photo of their TV screen showing the baby’s introduction graphic from the Penguins’ broadcast:

“Jackson Robert, son of Justin Brazeau,” to which Madison added, “Another JB!”

Earlier the same day, the Penguins congratulated the Brazeau family with a special post for their child, which Madison reposted on her own stories.

Justin Brazeau ‘excited’ for his chapter in Pittsburgh

Earlier this year, Justin Brazeau signed his two-year $1.5 million deal with the Penguins on July 1, after spending last season between the Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild. This was Brazeau’s second contract under the guidance of Kyle Dubas.

Dubas was the first to take a chance on the forward back in the spring of 2019, signing him to his first professional contract of an AHL-only deal while with the Toronto Maple Leafs organization.

“It feels really, really good to get the contract and the opportunity,” Brazeau said in the summer. “Getting a chance to expand my role and try to work my way up in the lineup and just kind of build off what I've done so far in the NHL.”

Brazeau also shared that he and his partner Madison have settled into life in Pittsburgh as they prepare for their wedding and the child they were expecting at the time.

“I got here last week, so just trying to set up the new place and get the lay of the land,” Brazeau added. “Obviously, it’s going to be a bit of a crazy start to the year, but I’m excited.”

Last season saw Brazeau moved at the trade deadline to Minnesota. Across 76 games between the Bruins and Wild, Brazeau recorded 11 goals, 11 assists and 22 points.

Now in Pittsburgh, the 27-year-old power forward is looking to solidify his place. At 6-foot-6 and 227 pounds, Brazeau’s physical presence is expected to make the Penguins tougher to play against in front of the net.

