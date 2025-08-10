  • home icon
  K'Andre Miller's girlfriend Addison enjoys "double dose on MN sports" with Vikings' NFL preseason opener & Twins' MLB clash vs Royals

K'Andre Miller's girlfriend Addison enjoys "double dose on MN sports" with Vikings' NFL preseason opener & Twins' MLB clash vs Royals

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 10, 2025 11:30 GMT
K'Andre Miller's girlfriend Addison enjoys "double dose on MN sports" with Vikings' NFL preseason opener & Twins' MLB clash vs Royals

This weekend, Carolina Hurricanes defenseman K’Andre Miller’s partner Addison Clark made the most of her time in Minnesota by making back-to-back stops at two of Minneapolis’ premier sporting venues in one day with.

Addison started her Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, where she attended the Minnesota Vikings’ NFL preseason opener against the Houston Texans. From her seat, she shared a shot featuring the packed crowd, players on the field and the venue’s glass roof on her Instagram stories.

Later, her Instagram stories showed that she had headed over to Target Field for the Minnesota Twins’ MLB matchup against the Kansas City Royals. Her view from behind home plate captured the pitcher on the mound and the batter at the plate mid game.

The caption read:

“Double dose on MN sports.”
Meanwhile, K’Andre Miller’s chapter in New York has officially closed. Last month, he and Addison made one final visit to Madison Square Garden before his move to the Carolina Hurricanes.

On Sunday, Addison posted an Instagram story showing the couple smiling and stretching their arms wide in front of the iconic arena. Miller wore a blue hoodie, black pants, white sneakers and a backwards cap, while Addison sported a black long-sleeve crop top, black satin pants and carried a black handbag.

K’Andre Miller bid an emotional farewell to NY

K’Andre Miller was traded from the New York Rangers to the Hurricanes earlier this offseason in a sign-and-trade deal, signing an eight-year, $60 million contract. The Rangers received defense prospect Scott Morrow, a conditional 2026 first-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick in return.

In a farewell post, the 24-year-old defenseman thanked Rangers fans, teammates, first responders and Madison Square Garden staff, saying their presence and support never went unnoticed.

“To the first responders around the Garden — thank you for keeping the Rangers family and our fans safe every single day. Stay strong. To my teammates — Thank you for your support and lessons along the way. You made me a better player and person. Grateful,” he wrote.
He expressed how much he would miss the Garden’s energy and the “Let’s Go Rangers” chants, closing with:

“Peace out, NYC. Stay safe. Until we meet again.”

Drafted 22nd overall by the Rangers in 2018, Miller played 368 games for the team, tallying 36 goals and 96 assists for 132 points over five seasons.

