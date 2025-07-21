“One last time”: Ex-Ranger K'Andre Miller and girlfriend Addison visit Madison Square Garden

K’Andre Miller’s stint in New York is over. This weekend, he visited Madison Square Garden with his partner Addison Clark for one final time before starting a new chapter in Carolina.
On Sunday, Addison shared an Instagram story featuring a photo with her K'Andre Miller outside Madison Square Garden. The couple posed with big smiles and arms stretched wide in front of the arena.
"One last time," she wrote in the caption and added a location tag marking Madison Square Garden.
K’Andre sported a blue hoodie, black pants, white sneakers and a backwards cap. Addison wore a black long-sleeve crop top, black satin pants and carried a black handbag.
Earlier on Saturday, Addison had visited a tattoo studio in NYC to get what she called ‘spontaneous tattoos’. She posted a couple stories from her day out in New York, one of them featuring a mirror selfie at the studio while the other showed a steak lunch at a restaurant.
K’Andre Miller pens special message for MSG staff and first responders
Earlier this offseason, defenseman K’Andre Miller was traded from the New York Rangers to the Carolina Hurricanes in a sign-and-trade deal. The 24-year-old signed an eight-year, $60 million contract with the side.
In return, the Rangers received defense prospect Scott Morrow, a conditional 2026 first-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick.
After the trade, Miller shared an emotional farewell message on Instagram. He thanked Rangers fans, teammates, first responders and staff at Madison Square Garden. He wrote how he would miss the crowd’s energy and the “Let’s Go Rangers” chants.
“To the workers at MSG — thank you for always being there, especially coming in and out of the building. Your presence and support never went unnoticed.”
“To the first responders around the Garden — thank you for keeping the Rangers family and our fans safe every single day. Stay strong. To my teammates — Thank you for your support and lessons along the way. You made me a better player and person. Grateful,” he wrote.
Miller also thanked Rangers GM Chris Drury and owner James Dolan for starting his NHL journey in New York.
“Peace out, NYC. Stay safe. Until we meet again,” he concluded the message.
K’Andre Miller was originally drafted 22nd overall in 2018 by the New York Rangers and played 368 games for the side, scoring 36 goals and adding 96 assists for 132 points over five seasons.
