  K'Andre Miller's girlfriend Addison gets a botox touch-up, lists out 3 primary reasons for taking injections

K'Andre Miller's girlfriend Addison gets a botox touch-up, lists out 3 primary reasons for taking injections

By ARJUN B
Modified Mar 21, 2025 05:56 GMT

K'Andre Miller's girlfriend Addison gets a botox touch up - Source - Addison IG post @addison.clark

New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller's girlfriend Addison got a botox touch-up at Ellena Aesthetics. Addison shared a video on her Instagram story documenting the injection process.

The video shows Addison visiting the clinic Ellena Aesthetics and getting botox injections in her chin area administered by famous esthetician McKenna Ellena.

In the post, Addison also listed three main reasons why she opted to get botox injections.


Addison IG Story Source - @addison.clark

Firstly, she mentioned that she experiences clenching, a common issue that Botox can effectively address. Secondly, she cited recurring headaches as another motivating factor, as Botox has been known to provide relief for certain types of headaches.

Lastly, Addison revealed that she sought the injections for their slimming effects, as Botox can help smooth and refine the appearance of the chin and jawline area.

In another Instagram story, Addison shared a video of herself working out with dumbbells. In the caption she mentioned:

"Teaching heated full body sculpt 6:45 pm tonight in Rye, NY & Mat Pilates 8pm in New Rochelle."

Addison IG Story Source - @addison.clark

Addison also encouraged people to DM her for the studio details if they want to attend.

K'Andre Miller and Addison have been dating for over a year and a half and first went public with their relationship in July 2023.

K'Andre Miller and Addison took beach break amid 4 Nations Faceoff

K'Andre Miller and his girlfriend Addison enjoyed a tropical getaway to the Dominican Republic during the NHL break amid 4 Nations Faceoff tournament. Last month, Addison shared photos from their beach vacation on Instagram.

One photo showed the couple posing at sunset on the beach, with Addison in a blue off-the-shoulder dress and Miller in a striped button-down shirt. Another showed them sitting in an open-top off-road vehicle wearing sunglasses and helmets, with Addison sporting a blue bandana.

"Core memories," she captioned the post.
Other photos included Miller holding a small monkey with Addison nearby in black beachwear, Miller standing in a tropical garden at night with a drink, and Addison on the beach in a blue dress and pearls.

The couple also posed together on a tennis court in matching outfits, at a restaurant at night, and on the beach, with the ocean behind them.

