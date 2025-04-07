Kash Patel joins Wayne Gretzky in New York to watch Alex Ovechkin break NHL all-time scoring record

The New York Islanders defeated the Washington Capitals 4-1 at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Sunday afternoon. But history was made in the National Hockey League, as Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin became the leading goal scorer of all time, passing Wayne Gretzky for first overall.

His goal against the New York Islanders cemented his legacy as the league's leading goal scorer, passing Gretzky's record of 894 goals that had stood since his final NHL season in 1998-99 with the New York Rangers.

There was an entourage of notable names in attendance both in Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena to see Ovechkin tie Gretzky's record, including NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, Gretzky himself, and new FBI Director Kash Patel.

An apparent fan of the Capitals and Ovechkin, Patel wrote the following message on social media:

"Congrats to @ovi8 - new all time regular season record holder for goals scored. @WayneGretzky - Legends of the game, total class acts. Thank you gents and @NHL for giving us the greatest game on earth. What a time to be alive… Pure Magic 🏒🪄🥅"

Patel was named the FBI Director by President Donald Trump and later confirmed into office by Attorney General Pamela Bondi on February 21.

Capitals coach Spencer Carbery explained that Ovechkin passed on a chance to score the historic tally on an empty net

While the majority of the fans at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., would have loved to have seen Ovechkin complete the hat trick against the Blackhawks and overtake Gretzky as the NHL's leading goal scorer, he instead passed on an opportunity to score the historic marker in the vacated net.

The Capitals led 5-3, and the Blackhawks chose to pull goaltender Spencer Knight for an extra attacker. As Capitals coach Spencer Carbery explained afterward, Ovechkin informed him he'd rather break Gretzky's record with an opposition goaltender in the crease.

"He wants to break the record with a goaltender in the crease, which I appreciate," Carbery said. "He told me that on the bench, and I just wanted to confirm that he didn’t want to go out. And it’s hard for us as coaches, because I just wanted to make sure in that moment: hat trick, at home. And he didn’t want to go out and score on an empty net to break the record."

He added, "We have six games left, and he wants to break the record and have that moment where he’s shooting the puck past a goalie."

Ovechkin and the Capitals return to home ice to face the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

