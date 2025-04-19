Brady Tkachuk’s first playoff run is something the entire Keith Tkachuk family is excited about. After years of watching his older brother Matthew play in the playoffs, it’s finally Brady’s turn. His family has supported Matthew through every postseason appearance, but this time, they’re focusing on Brady.

Keith, their father, has seen his sons grow in the game. He knows how hard Brady has worked to get here. Brady was named captain of the Ottawa Senators at just 22, but his team struggled to make the playoffs. Now, after years of waiting, Brady is getting his chance.

“Brady’s never been there,” Keith said (via NHL.com). “Not that we’re choosing one kid over the other, but I think Matthew understands we’re going to have to go support Brady. Because we’ve all supported Matthew every single step of the way, even Brady. So my first priority, our first priority, is to see Brady play.”

Brady returned to training camp this season with a new mindset. He had just become a father, which gave him a fresh perspective. He was more focused, calm and ready to lead his team.

Matthew’s success in winning the Stanley Cup last year motivated Brady more. Brady’s performance at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February showed how much he had grown. He played well under pressure, helping his team and showing leadership. Keith noticed this change in Brady’s confidence and maturity.

“Brady, he’s never been in that situation,”Keith added. "I’m sure he was hesitant a little bit, but after being around the guys for a few days and getting some games under his belt, I could see a different level of him and I saw a different level of his belief that he can go up against anybody and know that he can be one of those guys that can be a leader for his team.”

Now, as the Senators face the Toronto Maple Leafs in the playoffs, the Tkachuk family is all in.

Brady's father, Keith Tkachuk, praised Auston Matthews

Previously, after the 4 Nations tournament, Brady Tkachuk's father, Keith Tkachuk, praised Auston Matthews despite his lower goal-scoring pace this season. Matthews has 23 goals and 56 points so far, and he missed 15 games this season due to injuries.

Tkachuk said Matthews is still an elite player, and he likes the small details in Matthews’ game.

"I’ve known Auston for a lot of years,” Tkachuk said on Leafs Morning Take podcast. "He played with Matthew at the (USNTDP) program. Comes from a great family. He’s 6-foot-2, 6-foot-3, he can skate. It’s the details I love in his game... Yeah, everybody looks at the goal-scoring, he’s an incredible goal-scorer, he’s got a great shot. His two-way details are what makes him such a great player."

Tkachuk said Matthews is hard to play against and believes Matthews is a true number-one center. He said Matthews is only 27 and can still grow, and expects him to bounce back stronger next season.

