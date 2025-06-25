Freelance hockey writer Ken Campbell has firmly opposed Don Cherry's induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder. Despite ongoing debates and support for Cherry's inclusion, he has not been inducted.
Cherry, a former NHL player (one game with the Boston Bruins), coach, and iconic broadcaster known for Coach's Corner on Hockey Night in Canada, remains a polarizing figure due to his outspoken personality and controversial comments.
His 38-year tenure on Coach's Corner made him a Canadian hockey icon, often outdrawing the games in ratings. Advocates argue Don Cherry qualifies as a "builder" for his cultural impact.
Campbell, however, expressed on X (formerly Twitter) that he's not a fan of Cherry, believes that Cherry has been detrimental to hockey, and while he supports Cherry receiving the Foster Hewitt Award for broadcasting, he firmly rejected Canadian hockey icon's induction as a builder.
"I'm not a fan of Don Cherry, never have been. I think he's been terrible for the game. That said, I'd have no problem with him winning the Foster Hewitt Award, which would give him HOF recognition. But in the Hall of Fame as a Builder? No chance. What did he actually ever build?" Campbell posted."
In 2019, Sportsnet ended its relationship with Don Cherry due to his controversial comments regarding new immigrants.
Don Cherry clarifies 'Grapevine' podcast not ending
Don Cherry addressed the confusion surrounding the announcement made during the latest episode of his Grapevine podcast with his son, Tim, posted on Monday.
In the episode, Cherry indicated that it was their final show, thanking listeners and signing off, which sparked widespread speculation about their retirement from podcasting.
“Well, Tim, this is our last show,” Cherry said on Sunday.
However, Cherry later explained through The Toronto Sun’s Joe Warmington that he meant the episode was the last for the current season, not a permanent end to the podcast, as is their usual practice at the end of the hockey season.
He noted that with no hockey games to cover over the summer, the podcast would pause until the next season, clarifying that they should have specified it was a seasonal break.
"We just meant to say goodbye for this year," Cherry said on Monday, via The Toronto Sun's Joe Warmington. "We always do that at the end of the season. There’s no more hockey this year, so there’s no podcast for the summer. I guess we should have said for the season."
Cherry has hosted his Grapevine podcast since August 2023, releasing a total of 313 episodes.
Also Read: Canadian icon Don Cherry clears the air around talks of him filming his final podcast episode
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama