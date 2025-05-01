Kevin Bieksa bullish on young Canadiens core featuring Ivan Demidov, Lane Hutson despite early playoff exit

The Montreal Canadiens concluded their season with a Round 1 playoff exit against the Washington Capitals, falling 4-1 in Game 5 on Wednesday.

Ad

For a team in the midst of a rebuild, this postseason appearance was an unexpected triumph. The Habs battled relentlessly to earn the East's second wild-card spot, surpassing several teams to secure their place.

Despite their gritty fight against the Capitals, the young Canadiens couldn't advance, but the series served as a critical learning experience for their developing roster.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Sportsnet analyst Kevin Bieksa expressed enthusiasm for the team's young core, including Ivan Demidov and Lane Hutson, emphasizing that the team's youthful stars gained essential postseason experience despite low expectations.

(0:20 onwards)

A ton of much needed experience at this young core needed. I don't think a lot of people expect him to win this series, but they gave it a good go," said Bieksa.

Ad

"They pulled a goalie with two, you know, two and a half, three minutes left, who's running the puck on the half Ivan Demidov, your 19-year-old superstar who's in the bumper, Suzuki, your captain, Caulfield, flank, Lane Hutson up top, Slavkovsky in front."

Bieksa also lauded head coach Martin St. Louis for extracting the best from this squad, predicting that the Canadiens will return stronger next season with playoff experience now under their belts.

Ad

"There's a lot to be excited in Montreal. Marty St. Louis is a hell of a coach. He is a hell of a coach, and he has gotten the most out of this team this year. They're going to be only better next year with another year with another year of experience in their first playoffs under their belt," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lane Hutson led the Montreal Canadiens in postseason

The Montreal Canadiens' sole victory in the series against the Washington Capitals came in Game 3, a 6-3 win at Bell Centre. Rookie standout Lane Hutson led the team in postseason scoring, collecting five points in as many games.

Hutson, who was drafted 62nd overall by Montreal in the 2022 NHL Draft, racked up 66 points through six goals and 66 assists in 82 regular-season games. The 21-year-old is one of the finalists for the Calder Trophy, given to the best rookie in the league.

Also Read: Habs fans look on the bright side after Canadiens' elimination from 2025 Stanley Cup playoff

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama