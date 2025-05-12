Kevin Bieksa and Elliotte Friedman gave their thoughts on Max Domi’s hit on Aleksander Barkov. The incident happened late in Game 4 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers on Sunday night. With seconds left, Domi hit Barkov from behind and knocked him into the boards, leading to a scrum involving most players on the ice.

Barkov got up without help and stayed on the bench, with Panthers coach Paul Maurice saying that he wasn't injured. Domi received a five-minute major even though the game was already over. Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad were given game misconducts for fighting after the buzzer.

Speaking on Sportsnet’s broadcast, Bieksa said that the hit wasn’t clean but understandable in a playoff setting.

"It’s not a great hit, but honestly, it’s also one that you don’t apologize for," Bieksa said.

Bieksa added that as long as Domi avoids suspension, he’s fine with it, adding that playoff hockey is emotional and players shouldn’t give up easily.

"As long as he doesn't get a suspension, which I don't think there was enough there for, I'm okay with that," Bieksa said. "I'm of the school of: don't be an easy loser. Don't go down easy. Go down swinging.

"Obviously not condoning hitting from behind, but I like the mentality of: let's go out there, let's scrum it up, and let's go down with the fight."

Friedman agreed with Bieksa and doesn't think Max Domi will be suspended.

"I'm sure they will (DoPS will look into hit), but I'm with Kevin. That's not going anywhere," Friedman said.

He compared the Panthers with the Bad Boy Pistons (Detroit Pistons) of the NBA and said that they play a rough style.

"Florida is like the Bad Boy Pistons," Friedman said. "They go at you a lot, and they try to take a chunk out of you, and it's not the worst thing for Toronto to respond in kind."

Insider Thomas Drance didn't like Max Domi's hit

The Athletic’s Thomas Drance didn't support Max Domi’s hit on Aleksander Barkov. In a post on X, Drance said that he strongly disliked the hit and that it was the kind of play that causes injuries.

"Absolutely hate that Max Domi hit. That’s the precise sort of play - boarding, from behind, with Barkov’s head making contact with the wall - that causes injuries, and warrants supplemental discipline," Drance tweeted.

The Panthers won Game 4 2-0 to tie the series at 2-2. Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett scored, while goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves for the shutout. Game 5 is on Wednesday in Toronto.

