In Game 6 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators' first-round playoff series, a controversial penalty call sparked lively debates among hockey analysts and fans.

Late in the first period, Senators forward Brady Tkachuk laid a hit on Maple Leafs defenseman Brandon Carlo just after Carlo moved the puck. Tkachuk was subsequently called for interference, and the Maple Leafs made the most of the power play, with Auston Matthews netting the game’s first goal.

Speaking on Sportsnet, NHL analyst Kevin Bieksa said:

"I don't love the penalty. I understand it's a little bit late, their call. Interference is at the top of the screen here, and Brady's going to finish his check. I feel like he's still in the motion of finishing his check, and like there's no hit to the face.

"I understand he overwhelms him. Carlo's a big guy, but I still don't think that's the first penalty you call against Ottawa," he added.

Bieksa also noted that Toronto had already been given a penalty to John Tavares penalty, so each side had one. John Tavares was given a high-sticking penalty against Claude Giroux at 7:48.

In contrast, fellow analyst Kelly Hrudey disagreed with Bieksa's assessment.

"I still say that that's an interference penalty," Hrudey argued. "I think Carlo had delivered that pass way before that."

The Maple Leafs went on to win the game 4-2. William Nylander (two goals) and Max Pacioretty also scored for the Leafs, while Anthony Stolarz had 20 saves in the win. On the other hand, Brady Tkachuk and David Perron scored for the Senators, and Linus Ullmark backstopped 19 shots.

The win helped the Maple Leafs clinch the series 4-2 and advance to the next round.

Elliotte Friedman joins debate on Brady Tkachuk's interference penalty call

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman also weighed in on the discussion around Brady Tkachuk's interference penalty, drawing a comparison to Brayden Schenn’s hit on Mark Scheifele in the Winnipeg Jets’ 5-3 win over the St. Louis Blues.

"Now I see it again at that angle," Friedman said. "I think you were on to something. We were talking off screen, the Schenn-Scheifele play from last night. I just think it's not the same, but it's similar enough that I could see a sensitivity to it."

The incident he was referring to occurred Wednesday night when Schenn delivered a heavy hit to Scheifele along the boards after Scheifele made a pass. Schenn was called for interference and roughing, though Scheifele initially stayed in the game before leaving after a few minutes.

Friedman also suggested the officials may have been influenced by Schenn's hit when making the call on Tkachuk, perceiving some similarities between the plays.

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

