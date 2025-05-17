Kevin Bieksa speculates major Matthew Knies injury blow to Maple Leafs in do-or-die Game 6

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies left Game 6 toward the end of the first period following a hit on Florida Panthers blue liner Niko Mikkola.

During the first-period intermission, Sportsnet analyst and former NHLer Kevin Bieksa speculated about what could have happened to Matthew Knies, stating:

“It’s one of those awkward collisions in which Mikkola braces for contact. And I don’t think Knies really wants to hit him from behind so he lets off.”

Bieksa then pointed out what could have been the area that affected Knies:

“He’s going to kind of grab his right kind of side of his leg, his butt there. And, he goes off and the camera was on him for a while.”

Indeed, the replay showed Knies grimacing on the bench as he seemed to be fighting through pain. Bieksa added this interesting insight:

“So, this is what’s kind of concerning for me: Usually the pain subsides over a minute, two minutes when you come off from those types of hits. He couldn’t shake this off.”

It remains to be seen if Knies is able to shake off the pain as losing him to injury at such a crucial moment could result in a devastating outcome for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

