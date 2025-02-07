Kiefer Sherwood's fiancee Ariella gives a sneak peek into Canucks ladies' DIY jewelry afternoon

Kiefer Sherwood’s fiancée, Ariela Smith, shared photos from the Vancouver Canucks ladies' DIY jewelry afternoon on Instagram. Several Canucks players’ partners attended the event.

On Thursday, Ariela posted the images on her stories and wrote:

“Such a fun afternoon,” with star emojis.

via Instagram/@ariela_smith

One photo showed the jewelry-making workspace with a long, curved white counter filled with charms and accessories. The room had a sign attached to the wall, which read “Shayelily Jewels,” and bright desk lamps lit up the space.

In another snap, Ariela held up a charm bracelet with gold links. The bracelet had colorful charms, including a red heart, a lemon, a strawberry and various letters.

Ariela also posted a picture from a different venue with vintage lucha libre posters on the wall. A skeletal figure was part of the decor. She tagged Jakе DеBrusk's girlfriend, Mia Voyatzis, as they continued the evening at a restaurant.

The players' partners present included Voyatzis, Carson Soucy’s wife Shyla Soucy, Thatcher Demko’s wife Lexie Demko, Tyler Myers’s wife Michela Gellert, Kevin Lankinen’s wife Iina Lankinen, Conor Garland’s wife Meghan Garland, and Teddy Blueger’s wife Monique Blueger.

Kiefer Sherwood's fiancee celebrates anniversary and the couple's romantic proposal

On Saturday, Jan. 25, Kiefer Sherwood's fiancee, Ariela, celebrated the couple's fourth anniversary with an Instagram post. She shared a black-and-white pre-wedding photo from November 2023. The couple posed in an outdoor field. Ariela wore a fitted white dress, and Sherwood sported a suede jacket, a plain shirt and jeans.

In the caption, she wrote:

“Happy anni 💕🎈4 years and forever more.”

Kiefer Sherwood proposed to Ariela in August during their Turks and Caicos trip. He popped the question on a beach at Amanyara resort. The Canucks, who signed Kiefer a few weeks before the proposal, congratulated them with a post on X.

Earlier in January, Ariela reacted to Sherwood’s gameday outfit. He arrived at Rogers Place wearing a black coat, checkered pants and a beanie. She posted a funny “petition” on Instagram:

“Petition for him not to cut his hair ever again.”

Ariela regularly attends Kiefer Sherwood’s games and shares updates on Instagram.

The couple plans to marry on July 26 after the Stanley Cup finals in the offseason. Ariela announced the date on Instagram, revealing she has started wedding preparations and visited bridal boutiques in New York. In November, she shared a photo of herself holding an “I Said Yes” sign.

Kiefer and Ariela also took pre-wedding photos in Vancouver with their dog, Luca. The couple was pictured walking hand in hand as Ariela wore a white dress, and Kiefer donned jeans, a T-shirt and a jacket.

