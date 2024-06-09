NHL legend Wayne Gretzky joined the Sportsnet's Hockey Night in Canada crew for the Stanley Cup Final Game 1 broadcast on Saturday. The Oilers great donned a $3,900 GG black cotton viscose formal jacket, featuring a single-breasted design, notch lapel, and buttoned cuffs.

Gretzky’s jacket caught the attention of fans who were quick to react to it on social media. Some fans praised the outfit, while others did not find the design quite as attractive.

Oilersnation.com posted a picture of Wayne Gretzky’s jacket on their X account while also making a cheeky joke about the Florida Panthers’ goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky with the caption:

“Can we take a moment to appreciate Gretzky's Gucci blazer that cost more than Bobrovsky”

Following are some fan reactions from X/Twitter:

“I think it’s ugly. Kind of sleazy looking. Wife must have bought it”

“Looks like victorian wallpaper on a suit,” wrote one fan.

“Hate it! Looks like Liberace!” Commented another user.

Meanwhile, other fans appreciated Gretzky’s outfit. They found the jacket interesting and some even called him “Gucci Gretzky.”

“Love it. Has a Godfather vibe 🍷 ”one fan wrote.

“Gucci Gretzky !! GG,” wrote one user.

“It’s not Gucci its Great GretzkyGG,” quipped another fan.

Wayne Gretzky shares heartfelt moment with fellow Sportsnet’s panelists

During the Stanley Cup Final Game 1 broadcast, Wayne Gretzky took a moment to reflect on his personal relationships with his colleagues. Turning to Ron McLean in the studio, Grtezky said:

“I want to say Ron, pleasure being with you. Jennifer and I started my hockey fantasy camp 20 years ago. We've been together. Kelly and I were best friends playing together. We won the Canada Cup.”

He spoke fondly of Jennifer Botterill, reminiscing about their long history together, starting with his hockey fantasy camp two decades ago. He mentioned his deep bond with Kelly Hrudey, recalling their time as best friends and teammates and also the time they won the Canada Cup victory together.

Addressing Kevin Bieska, Gretzky offered heartfelt congratulations on Bieska's recent award for 'Best Sports Analyst' at the Canadian Screen Awards. He said:

“And congratulations on your award. Well done, well deserved. It was a pleasure being with all you guys.”

Even Leafs forward Max Domi noticed Wayne Gretzky’s presence and expressed his admiration for the NHL great on X. He praised Gretzky's hockey analysis and his thoughtful acknowledgments of the other panel members.

While the Edmonton Oilers have faced a 3-0 loss in the opening night of their best-of-seven game series, Wayne Gretzky and the Oilers faithful will hope that the team can bounce back in Game 2 on Monday.