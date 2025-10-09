Kings' Quinton Byfield credits Wayne Gretzky for his breakaway 'touch' to score against Golden Knights in 6-5 shootout win

Quinton Byfield had a memorable night at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday. The LA Kings forward scored on a breakaway and helped his team win 6-5 in a shootout against the Vegas Golden Knights. However, what made the moment more special was what happened before the game. Byfield met Wayne Gretzky and joked that the hockey legend’s “touch” helped him score.Byfield smiled as he shared the story after the matchup.“I got the opportunity to shake his hand and, you know, that’s what kind of gave me the touch on the breakaway there,” Byfield said, via &quot;NHL on TNT.&quot; “He passed it along a little bit, gave me something special tonight. So thank you for that.”Gretzky laughed and replied.“That’s how young he is,&quot; Gretzky said. &quot;I was really bad at breakaways. He doesn’t know that. Shh! Don’t tell anybody.”Byfield, drafted at No. 2 by LA in 2020, has grown into an important player for the team, and his play against Vegas showed why. He finished the game with a goal and an assist.Byfield’s goal came early in first period. He intercepted a pass and skated alone toward Adin Hill before scoring with a clean finish. Byfield assisted on Brandt Clarke’s goal later in third period, which tied the game at 5-5 and helped the Kings push it to a shootout.LA coach Jim Hiller was pleased with the team’s effort after the comeback.“We were able to come back. We were able to win, and that feels good, doesn’t it?” Hiller said, via NHL.com. “We were pretty tight until the power play was the turning point. Then we got loose, and we were chasing it, and the goalie made saves, held us. He made some good saves. Then just some really nice goals: Morsi's (Trevor Moore) was pretty much a solo effort, but Clarkie (Brandt Clarke) had (Andrei) Kuzmenko to Byfield and let's drive the middle.”Marco Sturm spoke about Quinton Byfield’s progressNHL coach Marco Sturm spoke about Quinton Byfield’s progress and future in hockey. He said in July that the forward started slow because he was young and needed more time to adjust to the NHL.&quot;Just the way he had a slow start, I would say,&quot; Sturm said, via CBS Sports. &quot;He was 19 years old. He just needed a little bit more time than other guys. Yeah. But now you can see he's still not there yet, I think he's just gonna get better and better. I think line-wise, he's gonna move up.&quot;Sturm added that playing with strong teammates like Adrian Kempe will help Byfield's development. He praised Byfield’s size, skating and skill with the puck, highlighting that these qualities make him special and hard to play against.