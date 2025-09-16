Minnesota Wild captain Jared Spurgeon weighed in as Kirill Kaprizov’s contract talks drag on. Kaprizov is heading into the final season of his five-year, $45 million contract and has been eligible to sign an extension since July 1.Last week, hockey insider Frank Seravalli reported that Kaprizov rejected the Wild's offer of an eight-year, $128 million deal. A contract that would have set NHL records for both total value and average annual salary at $16 million per year.Jared Spurgeon has since downplayed the situation at the Minnesota Wild’s annual preseason golf outing at Royal Golf Club.“It’s the business side of things. It’s up to (president of hockey operations and general manager Bill Guerin) and him to go through that stuff. It doesn’t affect us.” Spurgeon said. (per The Athletic)“Everyone goes through it in their career. And everyone has those years where you’re coming into a contract negotiation. We’d love to have him here as long as he wants.”Kaprizov wasn’t available to speak with reporters on Monday, but is expected to do so on Thursday when training camp officially opens. His teammates, meanwhile, voiced confidence that a deal will eventually come together.Alternate captain Marcus Foligno described Kaprizov as a franchise cornerstone the Wild can’t afford to lose.“It’s going to take time. You look at a lot of the superstars in the league. It’s going to take time. (There are) things they have to go back and forth with. We’re positive that he’ll be around, knowing he’s just focused on the next game and how to win as a team this season.” Foligno said.Even while limited to just 41 games last year due to injury, Kirill Kaprizov’s 25 goals and 31 assists underscored just how valuable he is to the Wild.Wild GM Bill Guerin reacts to Kirill Kaprizov contract rumorsFollowing the reports of Kirill Kaprizov rejecting a record-setting $128 million extension last week, Wild GM Bill Guerin pushed back on the speculation, speaking on the 10kTakes podcast on Wednesday.“I know two things: That info didn’t come from us and it didn’t come from Kirill’s agent. I don’t know where it came from. Kirill and the organization, his agent and I have a very good relationship. We’re working through things.&quot; Guerin said.Guerin also stressed that the organization won’t allow outside noise to interfere with negotiations, pointing out that the situation with Kaprizov remains positive and that part of his responsibility is to protect his star forward.