"Know I'm not flying like before" - Evgeni Malkin makes admission on his performances as Penguins look to make last-ditch playoff push

In his 18th NHL season, Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin has acknowledged the changes in his game caused by the passage of time. Despite the challenges, Malkin remains committed to giving his best on the ice, recognizing that he can't play the same way as he did 15 years ago.

Evgeni Malkin told reporters, via NHL.com:

"Every game, it's tough. Every game, I try my best, I'm not playing like it's 15 years ago; it's not the same game. I want to try to change a little bit. I know I'm not flying like before. I try to [play] smart, a little bit smarter in my game."

Evgeni Malkin, now 37 years old, has recently missed a couple of practices, taking maintenance days to manage his workload. However, he reassured fans that he is ready to play in the upcoming game against the Florida Panthers:

"I hope to play tomorrow. I'm ready to play, Again, everything is good. Nothing hurt. Don't worry."

Despite the challenges, Malkin expressed a desire to make a significant impact for the Pittsburgh Penguins, who have lost two consecutive games and are seven points behind the playoff position in the Eastern Conference:

"I do my best, Of course, I want to score every game, but it's not easy right now."

Remaining optimistic about the season, Malkin believes the Penguins still have a chance to make the playoffs with 33 games left. He emphasized the importance of focusing on each game and accumulating points to secure a postseason berth:

"We believe we'll make the playoffs. I believe in myself. I believe in my teammates. It's a tough season, for sure. We're not happy with where we're at, but again, we still have a chance. Like 30 games left, it's 60 points."

Despite a recent scoring slump and changes in his role, Evgeni Malkin continues to be a key contributor to the Penguins' offense.

Evgeni Malkin's elite talent recognized by coach Mike Sullivan

Coach Mike Sullivan acknowledges Malkin's elite talent but suggests that playing a more efficient and team-oriented game could benefit the veteran player.

Sullivan told reporters:

"He's still an elite player in this league, He still has the ability to drive a lot of offense. We certainly want him to continue that aspect, but he's played a lot of games in this league. He has a lot of experience...."

Teammate Kris Letang said:

"I've played with him my entire career. I know he's a future Hall of Famer. ... I have 100 percent faith in Geno, every single time, every single year. I never doubt him."

As Malkin strives to contribute to the team's success, his performances in the remaining games could play a crucial role in the Penguins' last-ditch effort to secure a playoff spot.

"If we make the playoffs, I will be happy, for sure," Malkin said. "I try to do my best and help the team to win."

We will see if the Penguins can make a push and secure a place in the postseason.