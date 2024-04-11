"Kucherov just isn't slowing down" Analysts weigh in on Connor McDavid & Nikita Kucherov's battle for Art Ross Trophy

The race for the Art Ross Trophy is heating up between Edmonton's Connor McDavid and Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov. During a recent Oilersnation podcast, analysts Jay Downton and Tyler Yaremchuk discussed the intensifying battle.

"Last week, I was saying it's all but certain McDavid is going to win Art Ross, it's not happening," said Downton.

Yaremchuk added:"Nikita Kucherov just isn't slowing down."

Kucherov notched three more assists in Tuesday's win over Columbus, his fourth straight three-point game. The Lightning winger is riding a seven-game point streak with 13 assists over that span. Kucherov has 139 points on the season, two ahead of Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon and nine above McDavid.

With 43 goals and a league-leading 96 assists, Kucherov is making a late push to become the first player to reach 100 assists.

"I'm actually worried that Kucherov might beat McDavid to 100 assists," noted Yaremchuk.

Meanwhile, McDavid has 31 goals and 99 assists for 130 points in 74 games. But he missed Wednesday's game against Vegas due to a lower-body injury. Teammate Leon Draisaitl stepped up with a goal and assist in the 5-1 win.

The Oilers and Lightning only have a handful of games left to settle the scoring race. Edmonton faces Arizona on Friday, while Tampa Bay hosts Ottawa on Thursday.

Barring injury, Kucherov has momentum on his side to potentially overtake McDavid for his second career Art Ross Trophy.

Connor McDavid's injury update

Connor McDavid was absent from the team's 5-1 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday due to a lower-body injury.

The Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch emphasized that McDavid understands the importance of the big picture and the need to prioritize his health for the future, despite his competitive nature and desire to contribute to the team.

Connor McDavid had missed practice for two consecutive days before the game against the Golden Knights, following a 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. During that game, McDavid was taken down by Flames forward Blake Coleman while driving to the net, and his final shift lasted only 33 seconds.

At the moment, the Oilers hold the second position in the Pacific Division with Vancouver Canucks ahead by three points and Los Angeles Kings trailing by eight points.

In McDavid's absence, the Oilers recalled forward Dylan Holloway from the AHL's Bakersfield, and he scored against the Golden Knights. Coach Knoblauch emphasized the team's depth and the importance of being as healthy as possible heading into the playoffs.

Ultimately, the decision on Connor McDavid's return will depend on his assessment and the advice of the team's athletic therapist, T.D. Forss. He will evaluate the risk of further injury and McDavid's ability to play through the current issue.