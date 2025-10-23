"Laine big mistake signing": Habs fans unanimously object to potential Patrik Laine extension with Canadiens

Habs fans on social media reacted as the Montreal Canadiens are reportedly working on contract extensions for defenseman Mike Matheson and forward Patrik Laine.With the team off to a strong 5-2 start in the fresh season under coach Martin St. Louis, GM Kent Hughes appears focused on securing two pivotal players amid a rebuilding-to-contender transition.Matheson is in the final year of his eight-year, $39 million contract. The 31-year-old has been a solid piece on the blue line for the Habs. Meanwhile, Patrik Laine is also in the final year of his four-year, $34.8 million contract.The 26-year-old Finnish star overcame injuries and personal challenges last season to score 20 goals in limited action. Here's how Montreal Canadiens fans on X (formerly called Twitter) reacted:One tweeted:&quot;Laine big mistake signing.&quot;El 666 @El66620LINK@DailyFaceoff Laine big mistake signingAnother chimed in:&quot;Matheson, sure. Laine, hell nah. No way they are working on it.&quot;Here are some of the other top reactions on X:&quot;Thankfully the insider is Pagnotta and he’s always wrong,&quot; a third fan wrote.&quot;Matheson yes but Liane I doubt . He does not fit in here and with others waiting in the wings they will move on if not this year then in the off season,&quot; one X user opined.&quot;If Laine signs an extension then Hughes needs to get fired,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Sorry but Laine shouldnt get an extension, unless its 1.5M for a year MAX,&quot; another chimed in.NHL insider provides latest around Mike Matheson and Patrik Laine's contract situation with Montreal CanadiensAccording to NHL insider David Pagnotta of &quot;The Fourth Period,&quot; extension talks for Matheson began over the summer, with the defenseman interested in staying with the Canadiens.It could be a three- or four-year extension, though Matheson may seek a slightly higher amount. Matheson has racked up five points through two goals and three assists this season.&quot;They had dialogue over the summer. They re-engaged in that in preseason, and they’re going back and forth right now. It’s an open line of communication. He’d like to stay. The Habs would like to do it, but how does that work? Are we talking about a three-, four-year extension? I think he wants to be in that range, depending on term,&quot; Pagnotta said via Daily Faceoff.For Patrik Laine, extension talks occurred in the summer and were revisited in the preseason. However, both parties are currently taking a cautious approach. Laine has one point in five games this term.