  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Montreal Canadiens
  • "Laine big mistake signing": Habs fans unanimously object to potential Patrik Laine extension with Canadiens

"Laine big mistake signing": Habs fans unanimously object to potential Patrik Laine extension with Canadiens

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 23, 2025 05:33 GMT
NHL: Nashville Predators at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
Habs fans unanimously object to potential Patrik Laine extension with Canadiens - Source: Imagn

Habs fans on social media reacted as the Montreal Canadiens are reportedly working on contract extensions for defenseman Mike Matheson and forward Patrik Laine.

Ad

With the team off to a strong 5-2 start in the fresh season under coach Martin St. Louis, GM Kent Hughes appears focused on securing two pivotal players amid a rebuilding-to-contender transition.

Matheson is in the final year of his eight-year, $39 million contract. The 31-year-old has been a solid piece on the blue line for the Habs. Meanwhile, Patrik Laine is also in the final year of his four-year, $34.8 million contract.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The 26-year-old Finnish star overcame injuries and personal challenges last season to score 20 goals in limited action. Here's how Montreal Canadiens fans on X (formerly called Twitter) reacted:

One tweeted:

"Laine big mistake signing."
Ad

Another chimed in:

"Matheson, sure. Laine, hell nah. No way they are working on it."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Thankfully the insider is Pagnotta and he’s always wrong," a third fan wrote.
"Matheson yes but Liane I doubt . He does not fit in here and with others waiting in the wings they will move on if not this year then in the off season," one X user opined.
Ad
"If Laine signs an extension then Hughes needs to get fired," another fan wrote.
"Sorry but Laine shouldnt get an extension, unless its 1.5M for a year MAX," another chimed in.

NHL insider provides latest around Mike Matheson and Patrik Laine's contract situation with Montreal Canadiens

According to NHL insider David Pagnotta of "The Fourth Period," extension talks for Matheson began over the summer, with the defenseman interested in staying with the Canadiens.

Ad

It could be a three- or four-year extension, though Matheson may seek a slightly higher amount. Matheson has racked up five points through two goals and three assists this season.

"They had dialogue over the summer. They re-engaged in that in preseason, and they’re going back and forth right now. It’s an open line of communication. He’d like to stay. The Habs would like to do it, but how does that work? Are we talking about a three-, four-year extension? I think he wants to be in that range, depending on term," Pagnotta said via Daily Faceoff.

For Patrik Laine, extension talks occurred in the summer and were revisited in the preseason. However, both parties are currently taking a cautious approach. Laine has one point in five games this term.

About the author
Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Twitter icon

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications