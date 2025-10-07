The Montreal Canadiens and defenseman Lane Hutson are in the midst of tense contract extension talks as the 2025-26 NHL season kicks off.Hutson is in the final year of his entry-level contract, making him eligible to sign an extension since July 1. However, the negotiations between the Habs and Hutson's camp have not been going smoothly lately.According to reports, Lane Hutson was willing to accept an offer slightly less than $76 million extension they gave Noah Dobson. Hutson's camp reportedly turned down the offer due to disagreements and structure.GM Kent Hughes and Lane Hutson spoke to the media on Monday, addressing contract extension talks.Hughes downplayed concerns about the stalled negotiations:&quot;All of the contracts that we’ve negotiated since we’ve been here have gone smoothly. Sometimes they’re done quickly, sometimes they take longer. The fans shouldn’t worry, Lane won’t be an unrestricted free agent for another 7 years. So he’s not going anywhere else,&quot; Hughes said./r/Habs @HabsOnRedditLINKKent Hughes on Lane Hutson’s contract negotiations with the Habs: “All of the contracts that we’ve negotiated since we’ve been here have gone smoothly. Sometimes they’re done quickly, sometimes they take longer. The fans shouldn’t worry, Lane won’t be an unrestricted free agentMeanwhile, Hutson expressed optimism despite reported disagreements over the deal.“I try to stay pretty hands off,” Hutson said via The Athletic. “Of course I want to be here, who wouldn’t? So it’s all about just working out some kinks. My agents have a job to do, and so does management here.”Lane Hutson is expected to suit up for Wednesday's season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs, paired with Noah Dobson on the top pair.NHL insider provides latest on Lane Hutson's contract situation after reportedly turning down the Habs' offerFollowing reports that Hutson's camp rejected the Montreal Canadiens' contract offer, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared his thoughts about the situation on his 32 Thoughts podcast.He suggested that Hutson's camp is unlikely to secure a deal surpassing Noah Dobson's $9.5 million AAV:“I think the fact that they were even in the eight times nine ballpark means they were taking him to number two on the team. But it sounds like, right now, they’re in a position where he won’t pass Dobson.&quot;Drafted No. 62 overall by the Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Draft, Hutson is coming off a Calder Trophy-winning rookie season, posting 66 points through 60 goals and six assists last season.Also Read: Canadiens' Lane Hutson 'won't pass' Noah Dobson's $76,000,000 contract, predicts NHL insider