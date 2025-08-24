  • home icon
  Lane Hutson's contract extension hinges on $2,775,000 Devils D-man's next deal, claims NHL insider

Lane Hutson’s contract extension hinges on $2,775,000 Devils D-man's next deal, claims NHL insider

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Aug 24, 2025 14:43 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens
Lane Hutson’s contract extension may depend on Luke Hughes’ next deal, according to NHL analyst Cam Robinson (image credit: IMAGN)

Lane Hutson’s strong first season with the Montreal Canadiens raised questions about his future contract. The defenseman put up 66 points, including 60 assists, and logged big minutes. He became an important part of the Canadiens’ blue line, but his next deal may take time to finalize.

NHL analyst Cam Robinson suggested that Hutson’s extension talks could depend on another player’s contract. He pointed to Luke Hughes of the New Jersey Devils, who finished his three-year $2,775,000 entry-level deal.

“For those waiting on a Lane Hutson extension, don’t expect anything to really get going until his camp sees what Luke Hughes signs for. Even then, both sides have viable reasons for waiting until next offseason,” Robinson tweeted on Saturday.
Hutson was drafted at No. 62 in 2022 and still has two years left on his contract. His entry-level deal carries a cap hit of $950,000 per season, running until the end of 2025-26, and would become a restricted free agent. Montreal has time before deciding on his future, but Hutson’s rookie season showed he could soon command a bigger contract.

Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes spoke about the situation. He made it clear in May that talks will happen, but the timing is flexible.

“For sure we’ll talk to his agent,” Hughes said, via The Athletic. “I saw that he mentioned he’d like to get his contract settled sooner rather than later. So we’ll call his agent and we’ll see. But it’s not like it’s a priority. I find it’s important to communicate, to learn what’s important to Lane, and from there we’ll see if there’s a way to agree on a contract."
Montreal appears comfortably waiting, and Hutson’s camp may also prefer to see how Hughes’ next deal shapes the market. Both players are young, offensive-minded defensemen, and their contracts could influence each other.

Insider Stu Cowan's take on Lane Hutson's contract

Lane Hutson won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie last season. However, NHL insider Stu Cowan believes an eight-year deal worth $8-9 million is fair for the defenseman.

"If you're offering him eight years at $8 million or $9 million," Cowan said on Aug. 15, via "The Sick" podcast. "I don't think you're insulting the kid, right? That's a lot of money for a kid with one season in the NHL, 21 years old, size worries or concerns."

Cowan added that waiting to sign Hutson could cost the Canadiens more. If Hutson plays as well next season, he may ask for $10 million. Cowan also said Hughes does not need to rush and should negotiate carefully.

Abhilasha Aditi

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
