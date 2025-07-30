"Last year was a fluke", "Top 3 in division": NHL X debate Montreal Canadiens' playoff chances in 2025-26 season

NHL fans on social media shared their thoughts about the Montreal Canadiens’ playoff prospects for the 2025-26 season.The Canadiens surprised fans last season by reaching the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Washington Capitals in the first round. The Habs qualified for the postseason after finishing second in the East wild card with 91 points.During the offseason, the Habs made significant moves to bolster their roster and enhance depth, increasing their chances of returning to the playoffs next year.Here's what fans on X (Twitter) said about the Montreal Canadiens playoff chances next season. One tweeted:&quot;Top 3 in division&quot;Another chimed in:&quot;Last year was a fluke. Zero C depth and no one that can play D. Probably miss by quite a bit tbh.&quot;Here are some of the other top reactions on X:&quot;Yes, I think the Montreal Canadiens will make the playoffs in the 2025-26 NHL season, likely as a wild card, but their success depends on addressing defensive weaknesses and maintaining consistency in a competitive Eastern Conference,&quot; a third fan posted.&quot;No lmao they got lucky the Rangers had a mental breakdown in December-January,&quot; another wrote.&quot;Being able to get full seasons of 25-30 goal production out of both Demidov and Laine may be just enough and factor in 20-25 goal production from Bolduc and Montreal could very well finish second or third in the Atlantic division,&quot; one X user opined.People who think we’ll win anything going forward without A. Xhekaj are literally clueless. That’s one of the softest teams I’ve ever seen. Are our fans simply forgetting all the years of us getting bullied by the Bruins and etc ? Not tired of being small and unable to hit back ?&quot; another chimed in.NHL analyst projects massive contract for Lane Hutson with Montreal CanadiensNHL analyst Kyle Biringer, speaking on TSN's Melnick in the Afternoon earlier this week, projected that Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson could command a massive contract worth $10 million per season.&quot;Lane Hudson is going to get paid what he's worth,&quot; Biringer said [02:26 onwards]. &quot;And I think that was a big sticking point, in my opinion, to the Noah Dobson trade and that contract extension. We know what Kent Hughes and Jeff Gordon like to do, Salary structure. (So) my guess is reason why Noah Dobson coming at 9.5 is that Hutson's going to get around 10 million, and he's worth it.&quot;Hutson is coming off a Calder Trophy-winning rookie season with 66 points. He is eligible for an extension as his three-year, $2.85 million entry-level contract ends at the end of the 2025-26 season.