Lauren McDavid enjoys grilled peach whiskey sour while watching Oilers vs. Canucks with her girlfriends

On Sunday, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren McDavid shared a series of Instagram stories as she enjoyed a cozy night in with friends while watching the Edmonton Oilers’ preseason clash against the Vancouver Canucks.

Her stories opened with a shot of grilled peaches on the barbecue where she wrote that she had been eager to try out a grilled peach whiskey sour recipe. Later, she posted a look at the finished cocktail topped with a dusting of spice. Another clip showed the group gathered around a fire feature on the patio where the game was playing on a mounted TV in the background.

“& the game,” she captioned the story.

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

Lauren also shared a look at the food spread which included homemade crispy rice bites topped with jalapeno and spicy tuna. The later stories, originally shared by her friend Olivia Hall and then reposted by Lauren, showed more close-ups of the appetizers alongside dipping sauce as well as a bottle of Argot Chardonnay being opened for the evening.

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

Meanwhile, on the ice the Oilers secured a 4-3 win over the Canucks at Rogers Place. Edmonton jumped out to a 3-0 lead through two periods before Vancouver mounted a late push in the third.

Leon Draisaitl led the way with two goals and two assists, while Connor McDavid contributed a goal and two helpers. Stuart Skinner made 25 saves to secure the preseason victory in front of 16,656 fans.

Lauren McDavid’s luxury sports apparel brand partnered with WHL's Penticton Vees

Earlier last week, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren McDavid launched a new partnership of her luxury sportswear label Sports Club Atelier with the WHL’s Penticton Vees.

Lauren announced the partnership through a series of Instagram stories on Friday featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the co-branded collection and display setup. One of her opening clips featured a lineup of Sports Club Atelier’s signature navy trunks, each opened to reveal custom merchandise and a curated launch menu.

“Ahh!! Can’t wait for this launch tonight,” she captioned the story

The collection included white and blue polos, striped rugby-style sweaters and accessories styled in the Vees’ signature colors.

A wider shot showed a retail-style display stocked with co-branded apparel and accessories, all set beneath a looping monitor playing Vees team visuals. Later posts featured accessories like white-and-navy caps embroidered with the Penticton crest as well as the full launch setup framed by ropes and spotlights.

Lauren closed her series of stories with a selfie featuring a light blue-and-cream striped sweater embroidered with the team’s crest and styled with a tied white knit draped over her shoulders.

