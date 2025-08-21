  • home icon
Leafs' Auston Matthews links up with Jeremy Roenick, PWHL Toronto stars & others during charity game in Brampton

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 21, 2025 11:00 GMT
Auston Matthews links up with Jeremy Roenick, PWHL Toronto stars & others during charity game in Brampton
Auston Matthews links up with Jeremy Roenick, PWHL Toronto stars & others during charity game in Brampton [via IG/@mapleleafs, @pwhl_sceptres]

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews took part in Mayor Patrick Brown’s Hockey Night in Brampton on Wednesday. He took the ice as team captain opposite Leafs teammate Chris Tanev in the sold-out charity game at the CAA Centre.

On Wednesday evening, the Maple Leafs’ official Instagram account shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the CAA Centre, including locker room shots of Matthews linking up with NHL great Jeremy Roenick before the game.

“AM34 x JR97,” read the caption of the post.
Matthews also met up with PWHL Toronto stars Blayre Turnbull and Renata Fast during the evening. The Toronto Sceptres account on Instagram posted a photo of Matthews holding a Sceptres jersey with his number 34 alongside the two PWHL players.

“Toronto hockey 🔛🔝,” the post was captioned.
The annual event is held in support of the William Osler Health System. This year's edition supports the expansion of Brampton’s second hospital and featured a stacked lineup including Jeremy Roenick, Ryan Getzlaf, Owen Power, Curtis Joseph and Mark Giordano among other big names.

Auston Matthews went golfing with Joe Thornton and Clayton Keller in the offseason

This summer, Auston Matthews spent quiet family time with his loved ones while also linking up with close friends Clayton Keller and Joe Thornton for a few offseason golf outings. Matthews later shared a carousel of pictures from his summer downtime on his Instagram.

The collection featured a variety of personal moments. One click showed a striking sunset over the ocean, while another captured a sunlit outdoor dining setup framed by trees in golden-hour light.

Matthews also included a picture of himself on a mini putting green with his parents and siblings, his sisters holding their dogs alongside his own pup Felix, who stood at the center. In another shot, he sat smiling on a bench with his father Brian and their dog between them.

“Summer aol 🏜️,” Matthews captioned the post.

The Leafs star also posted a pic of him with his friend Zac, Trevor Cheek, and a young child. The final few slides showed snaps from the golf course where he joined Clayton Keller, Joe Thornton and another friend for a group picture on the course.

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
