Leafs' Auston Matthews links up with Jeremy Roenick, PWHL Toronto stars & others during charity game in Brampton

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews took part in Mayor Patrick Brown’s Hockey Night in Brampton on Wednesday. He took the ice as team captain opposite Leafs teammate Chris Tanev in the sold-out charity game at the CAA Centre.On Wednesday evening, the Maple Leafs’ official Instagram account shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the CAA Centre, including locker room shots of Matthews linking up with NHL great Jeremy Roenick before the game.“AM34 x JR97,” read the caption of the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatthews also met up with PWHL Toronto stars Blayre Turnbull and Renata Fast during the evening. The Toronto Sceptres account on Instagram posted a photo of Matthews holding a Sceptres jersey with his number 34 alongside the two PWHL players.“Toronto hockey 🔛🔝,” the post was captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe annual event is held in support of the William Osler Health System. This year's edition supports the expansion of Brampton’s second hospital and featured a stacked lineup including Jeremy Roenick, Ryan Getzlaf, Owen Power, Curtis Joseph and Mark Giordano among other big names.Auston Matthews went golfing with Joe Thornton and Clayton Keller in the offseasonThis summer, Auston Matthews spent quiet family time with his loved ones while also linking up with close friends Clayton Keller and Joe Thornton for a few offseason golf outings. Matthews later shared a carousel of pictures from his summer downtime on his Instagram.The collection featured a variety of personal moments. One click showed a striking sunset over the ocean, while another captured a sunlit outdoor dining setup framed by trees in golden-hour light.Matthews also included a picture of himself on a mini putting green with his parents and siblings, his sisters holding their dogs alongside his own pup Felix, who stood at the center. In another shot, he sat smiling on a bench with his father Brian and their dog between them.“Summer aol 🏜️,” Matthews captioned the post.The Leafs star also posted a pic of him with his friend Zac, Trevor Cheek, and a young child. The final few slides showed snaps from the golf course where he joined Clayton Keller, Joe Thornton and another friend for a group picture on the course.