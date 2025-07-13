[PICS] Leafs' Auston Matthews recaps ‘summer aol’ golfing with Joe Thornton, Clayton Keller; spends valuable time off with family

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews has been spending quiet family time with his beloved ones this summer. He also linked up with Clayton Keller and Joe Thorton for a couple of rounds of golf in the offseason.

Ad

On Saturday, Matthews shared a carousel of pictures on his Instagram featuring special moments from his summer downtime. In the caption, he wrote:

“Summer aol 🏜️”

One of the pictures in the carousel saw a scenic sunset over the ocean. Another photo showed a sun-drenched outdoor dining setup with trees framing the golden hour light.

A third image showed Matthews seated in a car with his dog Felix. In another picture, he posed on a mini putting green with his parents and siblings, his sisters holding their dogs while his own pup stood at the center.

Ad

Trending

Ad

One of the shots featured Matthews posing with his friends, Zac and ice-hockey professional Trevor Cheek and a young child. Another photo showed him sitting on a bench with his father Brian Matthews, the two smiling with their dog between them.

The final slide saw a four-man golf group including Clayton Keller and Joe Thorton posing together on a course with clubs in hand.

Auston Matthews reacts to Justin Bieber’s latest album

Earlier this weekend, Auston Matthews showed support for Justin Bieber’s surprise new album “Swag” on Instagram by reposting two songs from the 21-track album.

Ad

In his first story on Saturday, Matthews shared the track “YUKON” by Bieber featuring the album’s black cover art with the title “SWAG” and a parental advisory label. He tagged Bieber and added a fire heart emoji.

In a second story, Matthews posted the song “WAY IT IS” by Bieber and Gunna, writing “Yep.” in the caption.

via Instagram /@austonmatthews

Justin Bieber is a longtime Leafs fan and just last month he posted photos of his 10-month-old son Jack Blues Bieber wearing Auston Matthews’ No. 34 jersey. He captioned the post with six identical emojis:

Ad

“🧍‍♂️🧍‍♂️🧍‍♂️🧍‍♂️🧍‍♂️🧍‍♂️.”

The Maple Leafs’ official Instagram account responded to the post with three blue hearts.

Bieber has attended several games over the years at Scotiabank Arena and even helped design a special jersey with the team. During this year’s playoffs, he and wife Hailey were spotted sitting behind the Leafs’ bench at Game 7 vs. the Florida Panthers. Bieber also posted selfies from the game with Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews in the background.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama