Auston Matthew reacts to Maple Leafs’ superfan Justin Bieber’s surprise 21‑track album ‘Swag’

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews shared a couple of Instagram stories on Saturday after Justin Bieber released his surprise 21-track album, Swag.

Ad

In the first story, Matthews posted the song “YUKON” by Bieber from the album. The story showed the black album cover with the word “SWAG” and a parental advisory label. He tagged Bieber’s account and added a fire heart emoji in the caption.

In the second story, he shared the track “WAY IT IS” by Justin Bieber and Gunna. At the bottom of the story, Matthews wrote:

“Yep.”

via Instagram /@austonmatthews

Justin Bieber is a longtime Leafs fan and just last month he posted a few photos of his 10-month-old son Jack Blues Bieber wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey. The pictures showed Jack dressed in Auston Matthews’ No. 34.

Ad

Trending

Bieber added six identical emojis in the caption:

“🧍‍♂️🧍‍♂️🧍‍♂️🧍‍♂️🧍‍♂️🧍‍♂️.”

Ad

The Maple Leafs’ official Instagram account quickly reacted in the comments with three blue heart emojis. Jack was born in August last year to Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Justin Bieber attended Leafs playoff game at Scotiabank Arena

This isn’t the first time Bieber has shown his love for the team. He has attended several games over the years and even worked on a special jersey design with the Leafs in the past.

Ad

Earlier this year during the playoffs, Bieber and Hailey were seen sitting behind the Leafs bench at Game 7 against the Florida Panthers. He posted selfies from the night on his Instagram, with Marner and Matthews visible in the background, and wrote:

“I’m a sl*t for these boys.”

Ad

Although the Leafs were eliminated after a 6-1 loss, Bieber shared a message of support on Instagram after the game, writing that he has been a fan his whole life and still believes in the team.

“I don’t remember a time in my life when I haven’t been obsessed with the leafsssss. This year we made it farther than we have in so long and I’m happy about that,” Bieber wrote.

Ad

“I can be patient cuz I know this is the team to do it,” he added.

At the same time, Canadian rapper Drake had placed a $1.25 million bet on the Leafs on that particular game but lost. He later posted a story blaming it on the so-called “Bieber curse,” a joking reference to teams losing when Justin Bieber shows support.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama