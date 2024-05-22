Leafs’ Brendan Shanahan addresses video of his haymaker fight with Craig Berube

During a press event on Tuesday, reporters pointed out that Toronto Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan and newly hired head coach Craig Berube didn’t always get along on the ice. Both former NHL players often met one another during regular season and playoff matchups.

One reporter asked Shanahan about a video circulating on social media depicting a haymaker fight he and Berube had during their NHL playing days.

Shanahan’s response offered an insight into the competitive drive of both men.

"I remember that one in particular." Shanahan recalled, “I was playing a lot against Craig. But then, halfway through my second year, I was put on the first line and doing really well on the first line. And Craig came up to me at the end of a game and said, ‘Well, I guess you’re not gonna fight us guys anymore.’ And I said, ‘Let’s go.’”

The rest is history. Check out a video of the epic altercation here.

Shanahan closed his remarks by highlighting a Stanley Cup Final he played against Berube. Shanahan, as a member of the Detroit Red Wings, faced Berube, a member of the Washington Capitals, in the 1998 finals. The Red Wings beat the Capitals to take home the Cup.

Expand Tweet

It seems that any animosity between Brendan Shanahan and Craig Berube is in the past. They have now joined forces to bring a Stanley Cup to Toronto.

Brendan Shanahan got positive feedback on Berube

Brendan Shanahan continued to address the media, referring to Berube and the process of finding the team's new coach.

Shanahan described how the meticulous search process uncovered “positive feedback” regarding Berube’s demeanor as a coach and person.

In particular, Shanahan referred to the opinions of players and former colleagues of Berube’s. In that regard, Shanahan stated:

"Things that we were hoping for. Things that we saw were confirmed."

Shanahan added:

"Some of the players we reached out to, Shanahan described, they all came back to us with the same message, that he’s a great coach, a great person, and as Brad (Treliving) said, ‘I’d go through a wall for the guy.’”

The overwhelmingly positive feedback gave Shanahan and the Maple Leafs front office the assurance needed to choose Berube as the club’s new coach.

Shanahan concluded:

"So, it was impressive as we went through the interview process."

Now that the Maple Leafs have their new coach, the attention will shift toward improving the team’s roster on the ice. With decisions to be made regarding free agents and potential trades, Shanahan and Berube will face a busy offseason.