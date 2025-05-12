Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube is not worried about Auston Matthews’ scoring slump. Matthews has not scored in the first four games of the playoff series against the Florida Panthers. He has two goals and eight assists in ten playoff games this year.

Despite a big fall for Matthews, who was leading the League with 69 goals last season, Berube said the 27-year-old is still doing many things right.

"He does a lot of other things in the game that really dictate things, and does a great job with a lot of other areas of the game," Berube said, via thehockeynews.com. "He's just got to keep focusing on that. He's going to get his looks and just stick with what he's doing and don't get too frustrated with anything because it's not just about scoring goals."

In Game 4, Matthews had three shots on goal but did not score. He played over 20 minutes and finished the game with an even rating. Berube pointed out that Matthews is killing penalties, defending well, and competing hard. He believes the goals will come soon.

"Big goal's coming. That's the way you've got to think about it," Berube said, showing his positive approach. "He's going against top lines. He's checking, working, competing. A lot of good stuff, you know. Yeah, we'd like him to score and so would he. It's not easy to score in the playoffs. So I'm not overly worried about it."

Matthews was also absent from the morning skate before Game 4, raising some questions about his health.

Don Cherry discussed Auston Matthews' scoring struggles

On "The Don Cherry’s Grapevine Podcast", Don Cherry and his son Tim shared their thoughts about Auston Matthews. Don said Matthews might be playing hurt because he’s not shooting like he usually does.

"I think he's hurt. He must be, because he's not shooting the way he can," Don said.

Tim added that Matthews blocked a shot with his hand earlier in the playoffs against the Ottawa Senators, which could be affecting his shot. Matthews was seen icing his hand on the bench, which added to the concerns.

Matthews missed 15 games this season with an undisclosed injury. Many fans think it could be his wrist, where he had surgery in 2021. Still, fans are hoping he can return to top form soon, especially as the playoffs continue.

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

